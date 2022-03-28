The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in separate traffic crashes about 15 minutes apart in Mayfair, Little Village

The crashes occurred less than 15 miles apart.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 28, 2022 03:52 AM
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;

Two people were dead and two others hospitalized after separate traffic crashes March 27, 2022 on the Northwest and West Sides.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were dead and two others were hospitalized Sunday night after separate traffic crashes about 15 minutes apart in Mayfair and Little Village.

About 10:20 p.m., a man driving an Acura sedan was going west in the 4200 block of West Montrose Avenue when he struck a GMC SUV and then a Nissan sedan, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old passenger in the sedan was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, 22, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

About 15 minutes later and less than 15 miles south, a man was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer going south in the 3300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he struck a man crossing the street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The 32-year-old driver of the Explorer was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Major Accidents Unit were investigating both crashes.

