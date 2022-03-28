The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Albert Pujols returning to Cardinals with 1-year deal

A wildly popular player in St. Louis, Pujols played his last game for the Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2011, a Game 7 win over Texas in the World Series.

 March 28, 2022 10:02 AM
Albert Pujols is returning to St. Louis after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals, according to published reports.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which first reported the agreement late Sunday, said the contract with the 42-year-old slugger — who is 21 home runs shy of 700 for his career — was pending a physical.

The deal brings Pujols back to where he began his major league career, becoming one of the game’s most powerful and dangerous all-around hitters. The NL Rookie of the Year in 2001 spent his first 11 years in St. Louis, helping the Cardinals win the World Series in 2006 and 2011. He hit at least .300 with at least 30 homers and 100 RBIs in each of his first 10 seasons in St. Louis.

A wildly popular player in St. Louis, Pujols played his last game for the Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2011, a Game 7 win over Texas in the World Series.

Pujols was selected the NL MVP three times and made nine All-Star teams with the Cardinals before signing a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012. He was waived by the Angels last May and signed with the Dodgers, for whom he hit 12 homers and drove in 38 runs in 85 games.

Back with the Cardinals, Pujols could help serve as the team’s designated hitter with the National League now adopting the rule that had long been in place in the American League.

The Latest
Crystal Dyer, 66, founded the anti-violence Chicago Austin Youth Travel Adventures after her grandson was shot and killed in 2015.
News
Austin anti-violence program shows West Side youth the world
Chicago Austin Youth Travel Adventures works to expose youth from underprivileged neighborhoods to other cultures, the city and career opportunities. But at its core, it’s an anti-violence program.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 28, 2022 10:01 AM
Wicker Park artist Megan Williamson stands beside her latest project.
Wicker Park
Wicker Park artist Megan Williamson shows faces of pandemic Zoom calls: ‘It looks like America to me’
The project consists of 100 small paintings of people who appeared in the media via Zoom during the height of the pandemic.
By Mitch Dudek
March 28, 2022 09:59 AM
Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015.
Crime
Man charged in West Garfield Park murder arrested a day later in Bronzeville DUI crash: police
Patrick O’Reilly is charged with first-degree murder in the March 24 stabbing of Estevan Lopez, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 08:42 AM
St. Rita’s Tommy Ulatowski (16) passes the ball during the game against Wheaton North.
High School Football
High school football notebook: Tommy Ulatowski commits to Kent State, Illini recruiting coup, state finals on the move?
Like a lot of other high school kids whose recruiting was upended by the pandemic, St. Rita’s Tommy Ulatowski needed a backup plan.
By Michael O’Brien and Mike Clark
March 28, 2022 08:07 AM
Cash Johnson was charged with fatally stabbing a 75-year-old man March 19 in Rogers Park on the North Side.
Crime
Man charged with killing 2 people, holding woman against her will inside home in Gresham
Jamie Jones, 31, was arrested Saturday in the same block where the men were found dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 28, 2022 07:43 AM