The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022

Celebrities react to Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscar slap

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f- - - - - - mouth,” Smith shouted at Rock, who made a comment about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
 March 28, 2022 02:00 PM
SHARE Celebrities react to Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscar slap
Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night.

Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night.

Getty

It was the slap seen round the world, and the reaction was swift to the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident at Sunday night’s Oscars telecast.

Smith — moments before winning best actor honors for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in “King Richard” — marched on stage and slapped Rock after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya,” Rock joked.

Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f- - -ing mouth,” and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act.

On Monday afternoon the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it “condemned” Smith’s actions and had opened a formal review of the incident.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she suffers from alopecia, a serious ailment that can cause severe hair loss and bald spots.

During his acceptance speech for his best actor Oscar win, with tears rolling down his face, Smith spoke of similarities between himself and his film character, both “fierce defenders” of family, as he attempted to address the confrontation over Rock’s comment.

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for “King Richard” at the Oscars on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.&nbsp;

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for “King Richard” at the Oscars on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.&nbsp;

AP Photos

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world,” Smith said. “I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for entrusting me with your story. That’s what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern.”

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. ...Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Celebrities took to social media Sunday and Monday to voice their reaction to the incident. A few tried to make light of it. Many reacted with shock and anger. Others came to the defense of Smith.

Related

Nicki Minaj put herself in Pinkett Smith’s shoes. “Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times?” she wrote on Twitter.

Many in the auditorium came to console Smith, including Daniel Kaluuya, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. In the hours later the hashtag #ProtectBlackWomen trended.

Here’s a look at some of what stars had to say about the altercation.

Contributing: Associated Press

Next Up In News
Will Smith’s behavior left me stunned and confused
Latino faith leaders want to send ‘soldiers of God’ to Poland to help refugee Ukrainians
Lightfoot ‘fully expects’ Columbus statue to be returned to Grant Park pedestal
‘Cold-blooded killer’ used hammer to murder two men and hold woman against her will for 8 days at Gresham apartment: Prosecutors
Nicole Lee takes seat in City Council after unanimous confirmation vote
Pass proposed bill to crack down on brazen, organized retail theft
The Latest
AFP_32743DH.jpg
Columnists
Will Smith’s behavior left me stunned and confused
Slapping Chris Rock for his lousy joke on Oscar night isn’t going to make Will Smith or his wife feel better. It is going to cause them more grief.
By Mary Mitchell
March 28, 2022 08:00 PM
Veteran Esteban Burgoa, at a news conference on March 15, 2022, discussing plans to travel to Poland to help refugees, and describes the trauma kits they will be handing out.
News
Latino faith leaders want to send ‘soldiers of God’ to Poland to help refugee Ukrainians
They also hope to establish help for refugees in neighboring Romania — and even venture into war-torn Ukraine.
By Manny Ramos
March 28, 2022 07:32 PM
PWill5.jpg
Bulls
Bulls forward Patrick Williams trying to be his own man on own terms
The Scottie Barnes comparisons don’t bother Williams. After all, he gets it. Same college, same role in college, almost the same build. But as Williams pointed out, how does anyone know he would have similar numbers with Toronto? As far as Williams was concerned, this Bulls team is different and needs his defense.
By Joe Cowley
March 28, 2022 07:15 PM
AFP_32743DQ.jpg
Movies and TV
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
The actor says ‘a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.’
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
March 28, 2022 06:40 PM
fields__43_.jpg
Bears
Bears leaving Khalil Mack in past was part of forming future around Justin Fields
Bears GM Ryan Poles hasn’t turned the assets into pieces that will help Fields yet, but he’ll get that opportunity soon.
By Jason Lieser
March 28, 2022 06:29 PM