The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Scrap plan to cut city’s fuel tax by three cents

Such a move by the mayor, tempting as it may be, would rob $18 million from the city’s bridge maintenance, street paving and snow removal budget,

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
 March 28, 2022 09:00 PM
SHARE Scrap plan to cut city’s fuel tax by three cents
Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to provide relief at the gas pump by temporarily rolling back a 3 cents per gallon fuel tax increase.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to provide relief at the gas pump by temporarily rolling back a 3 cents per gallon fuel tax increase.

Scott Olson/Getty

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s desire to throw a lifeline to Chicago motorists by temporarily rolling back this year’s 3-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase is understandable, gas prices being what they are these days.

“I’ve talked to residents who are saying, ‘I can’t afford to fill up my tank. I’m riding on a quarter of a tank,’ ” Lightfoot said last week. “That’s not the way people should have to live.”

She’s right; it isn’t. But deep-sixing the fuel tax until Dec. 31 is not the solution.

Such a move, tempting as it may be, would rob sorely-needed money — $18 million — from the city’s bridge maintenance, street paving and snow removal budget.

And who knows if drivers would feel any savings, especially given the upward volatility of gas prices right now.

Editorials bug

Editorials

‘Not the 3 cents’ that hurts consumers

Lightfoot’s plan would shave 3 cents off the city’s current 8 cents a gallon gas tax, an earmarked revenue stream that generates $65 million a year.

Losing $18 million of that amount won’t crush the city’s infrastructure and road repair budget, but it won’t help it either. As Chicago heads into the spring thaw/pothole season, having a proper budget to keep the streets in good repair is critical.

What good is saving 50 or 60 cents on a fill-up if it places you at risk of busting an axle on an un-repaired street crater?

The mayor’s City Council floor leader, Ald. Michelle Harris (8th), knows the three-penny reduction isn’t much given the price for regular gas is nearing $5 a gallon. But, she said, “every little bit helps when people are struggling.”

City Council Transportation Chair Howard Brookins (21st) makes a better point.

“People need significant relief,” he said. “And it is not 3 cents that they’re hurting over. It’s almost a dollar more a gallon that is really hitting people in the pocketbooks.”

Vote postponed

The City Council Finance Committee was set to decide on Lightfoot’s gas tax reduction this week, but the vote was postponed.

“Our team is currently working through plans to create a unique and impactful policy that will serve the needs of our residents with diverse transportation choices,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

“Once that plan is finalized, it will be taken up as part of the Budget Committee.”

Part of that “unique and impactful policy” should be to drop the fuel tax reduction idea entirely.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Illinois should make this budget fix for local government
Ketanji Brown Jackson deserves seat on Supreme Court
Cook County government rallies to find a new flag design
About those 5 lost school days in CPS...
Latest news on pandemic death toll, BA.2 variant: sobering, but no need to panic
City winnows casino bids down to three. Now the real work begins
The Latest
State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, speaks on the Illinois Senate floor on Monday.
Springfield
Two Pritzker appointees to state parole board are out — amid GOP complaints of decisions that send ‘troubling message’
Both Eleanor Wilson, whose appointment was voted down by the state Senate, and Oreal James, who resigned, drew sharp criticism for their votes last year to grant parole to Joseph Hurst and Johnny Veal, two men accused of killing police officers.
By Tina Sfondeles and Frank Main
March 28, 2022 09:39 PM
Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman is expected to be one of the Cubs’ rotation leaders this season. File photo.
Cubs
Opening day starter: Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman lobbying for each other
Cubs manager David Ross has yet to name his opening day starter.
By Maddie Lee
March 28, 2022 09:35 PM
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski climbs the ladder to cut down the net after the Blue Devils defeated Arkansas in the final of the West Regional on Saturday in San Francisco.
College Sports
‘K’ really stands for kindness
As 75-year-old Mike Krzyzewski prepares to step away, his capacity to genuinely feel for his players might be his greatest legacy
By Rick Telander
March 28, 2022 09:20 PM
The Cubs’ spring training outfield competition is heating up.
Cubs
Odd man out? Cubs’ outfield competition tight as opening day approaches
Cubs outfielders like Michael Hermosillo, Rafael Ortega and Clint Frazier are vying for a spot on the opening day roster.
By Maddie Lee
March 28, 2022 09:08 PM
LGBTRALLY_032922_11_copy.jpg
A rally to honor dead Black transgender women turns into chaotic scene
As advocates pleaded for answers around the deaths, another group of activists hijacked the event at Federal Plaza on Monday.
By Brett Chase
March 28, 2022 08:55 PM