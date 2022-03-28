The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Will Smith slap boosts ticket sales for Chris Rock tour, seller says

Online marketplace claims brisk business overnight for the comedian’s Ego Death tour.

Darel Jevens By Darel Jevens
 March 28, 2022 04:58 PM
Chris Rock reacts after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday.

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Being slapped by Will Smith may have stung Chris Rock in the face, but it seems to be doing wonders for his wallet.

A online ticket marketplace said Monday that sales for his upcoming Ego Death tour have surged since his Oscar night confrontation with the “King Richard” star.

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” a tweet from Tickpick said.

The tour kicks off Wednesday in Boston and runs through November.

At the local dates at the Chicago Theatre, the opening show Oct. 13 is almost sold out. Tickets remain for added shows Oct. 14 and 15 at prices ranging from $50 to $400+.

Rock, a two-time Oscars host, took the stage Sunday to present the best documentary feature award but first cracked a few jokes. To Smith’s bald wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, he said, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

Smith, enraged, strode on stage and slapped Rock across the face.

