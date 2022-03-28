The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Chicago police officer, offender wounded in shooting on West Side

Officials have not yet released information on the officer’s condition.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 28, 2022 10:24 PM
A Chicago police officer was hurt in an “officer involved” shooting Mar. 28, 2022 on West Side.

A Chicago police officer and was wounded in a shootout with an offender Monday night on the West Side. A second officer was also injured in the incident but not shot.

The shooting occurred near Polk Street and Sacramento Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Both officers were taken to Stroger Hospital but their conditions have not yet been released, police said.

An offender was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

