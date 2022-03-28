Chicago police officer, offender wounded in shooting on West Side

A Chicago police officer and was wounded in a shootout with an offender Monday night on the West Side. A second officer was also injured in the incident but not shot.

The shooting occurred near Polk Street and Sacramento Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Both officers were taken to Stroger Hospital but their conditions have not yet been released, police said.

An offender was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

