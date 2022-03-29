The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Dump CPD’s worthless ‘positive community interactions’ program

We don’t need the investment in a trained police force as it presently operates. And we definitely don’t need CPD’s latest lip service to reform.

By Letters to the Editor
 March 29, 2022 02:00 PM
SHARE Dump CPD’s worthless ‘positive community interactions’ program
A Chicago police officer helps pour pop into cups for kids in the 6400 block of South Cicero Ave. last May.

A Chicago police officer helps pour pop into cups for kids on South Cicero Avenue in May 2021.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thanks to the Sun-Times for bringing the Chicago Police Department’s latest lip-service to reform, its “positive interactions” program, to our attention. A majority of CPD employees should be assigned to neighborhood foot patrols, and a small number could be left to drive around, as available backup, if needed.

Officers on foot patrol will get to know the neighborhood and will be known by the neighborhood. The officers will learn who and where the bad actors are, and learn who and where the people are who are likely to need assistance. There is no other way to build trust, and to prevent crimes and tragedies — to serve and protect.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Instead, police show up after the fact of a crime or tragedy and make a report. We could have clerical staff make reports. We don’t need the investment in a trained police force as it presently operates. And we definitely don’t need CPD’s latest lip service to reform, this obviously phony “positive community interactions” program.

Muriel Balla, Hyde Park

MacKenzie Scott’s giving

Congratulations to MacKenzie Scott for pledging to give away her fortune, realizing she could never reasonably spend it and there were important needs she could address.

The former wife of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, has donated over $12 billion since 2020, but the rise in her shares of Amazon stock have been greater than her donations, putting her net worth around $49 billion.

Her largest gifts have been to Habitat for Humanity and Planned Parenthood. She has prioritized support for underrepresented people, giving to groups led by women, people of color and LGBTQ people. Her gifts also reflect her concern with climate change, education and, recently, Ukraine relief.

Scott’s humanitarianism stands in stark contrast to so many ultra-wealthy people who never seem to have enough. They have fancy 400-foot yachts and multiple luxury residences and make large political contributions to get lower taxes for themselves and their corporations, to oppose an increase in the minimum wage and unionization of workers, to sell more guns, to maintain the high price of prescription drugs, and to slow the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy even as the environment is on track to become inhospitable to human and other forms of life.

Maybe Scott’s example will inspire other wealthy people to think more about others and creating a better world and less about endless accumulation.

Richard Barsanti, Western Springs

Next Up In Commentary
The case for a no-fly zone in Ukraine
Tempestuous tenure of ‘Jane Byrne’
Ending racial bias in home appraisals
‘K’ stands for Mike Krzyzewski’s kindness
Scrap plan to cut city’s fuel tax by three cents
Will Smith’s behavior left me stunned and confused
The Latest
Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson discusses his plans to give away more free gasoline this week. Joining Wilson at the news conference was former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin (left). Boykin said they have met with the Chicago Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the office of Mayor Lori Lightfoot to ensure a smooth giveaway process.
Fran Spielman Show
Willie Wilson to announce April 11 if he’s running for mayor against Lightfoot
Wilson, who has held four town hall meetings on a possible mayoral campaign, sounds like he’s already made up his mind to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he endorsed in the April 2019 runoff, and is just waiting until next month to make the official announcement.
By Fran Spielman
March 29, 2022 02:44 PM
0__1_.jpg
Other Views
The case for a no-fly zone in Ukraine
As much as we may fear a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, a no-fly zone, humanitarian airlifts, and even limited NATO airstrikes may be the only way to force the Russians to withdraw and for Putin’s insane war to end.
By Alexander Kuzma
March 29, 2022 02:30 PM
Two Cubs games and three White Sox games will be streamed on “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+.
Sports Media
Apple TV gets a bite of White Sox and Cubs
Both local teams will be featured on “Friday Night Baseball” games on Apple TV+.
By Sun-Times staff
March 29, 2022 01:53 PM
Dozens of Chicago Police Department recruits salute during the graduation of Recruit Class 21-3 and 21-4 and promotion ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom in Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022.
City Hall
Mayor, top cop urge new police officers to get to know their communities, take care of themselves
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Supt. David Brown spoke Tuesday during a police graduation ceremony at Navy Pier.
By Stefano Esposito
March 29, 2022 01:52 PM
File photo of dawn at Heidecke Lake on opening day.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Heidecke/smelt/inland trout openers, coho, browns, steelhead
Openers lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report with smelt netting in Chicago and Heidecke Lake opening on Friday, then inland trout opening on Saturday.
By Dale Bowman
March 29, 2022 01:50 PM