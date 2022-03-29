La Russa remains coy on White Sox Opening Day starter

Monday’s result: Padres 9, Sox 8

Tony’s not telling

Lucas Giolito pitched 3 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings against the Padres and Lance Lynn got up five times and threw 70 pitches in a B game against the Dodgers in Glendale, Ariz.

Both are candidates to be the Opening Day starter April 8 in Detroit. Manager Tony La Russa said he knows who it is but he wasn’t ready to announce it.

“If I answered it ‘undecided’ that would be dishonest,’ ’’ La Russa said. “So you are better off not answering it.

“You guys have had so much news happening in camp. When things get a little slowed down and you need something, we’ll give it to you.”

Mixed bag for Lucas

Giolito struck out five, walked three and gave up three hits. He has nine strikeouts and four walks in 6 2⁄ 3 spring innings covering two starts. He retired the first seven batters, then walked two to load the bases in the third, escaping by getting Manny Machado to hit into a double play.

“Just a little lapse in focus for a few batters in a row but getting reps like that in a bigger situation in a spring training game is good preparation for the regular season,” Giolito said.

With his pitch count at 66, Giolito was lifted with two outs in the fourth. He and Lynn will have one more start in Arizona.

Jimenez goes deep

Eloy Jimenez, who homered to left against Joe Musgrove, is 8-for-19 (.421) with three doubles and seven RBI this spring. Nick Ciuffo, a non-roster invitee who has 48 games of major league experience with the Rays and Orioles and has been getting plenty of looks during camp, caught Giolito and doubled down the first base line, his second double

On deck

Off day Tuesday. Dylan Cease is slated for four innings against the Rangers Wednesday.



