Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Apple TV gets a bite of White Sox and Cubs

Both local teams will be featured on “Friday Night Baseball” games on Apple TV+.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
 March 29, 2022 01:53 PM
Two Cubs games and three White Sox games will be streamed on “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

It’s time for White Sox and Cubs fans to download a new app or bookmark a new website to watch their teams on some Friday nights.

MLB and Apple released the schedule for the first 12 weeks of “Friday Night Baseball.” 

Apple and Major League Baseball announced earlier this month that Apple TV+ will carry a weekly doubleheader on Friday nights. Games will initially be available without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription.

Three White Sox games will be featured. The Cubs will appear twice.

The broadcasts on Apple TV+ will include pregame and postgame shows and will not be subject to local broadcast blackout restrictions.

The White Sox’ “Friday Night Baseball” schedule will be:

April 15: Tampa Bay Rays at White Sox, 6 p.m.

May 6: White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 6 p.m. 

June 17: White Sox at Houston Astros, 7 p.m.

The Cubs’ schedule will be:

May 13: Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:30 p.m.

June 24: Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7 p.m. 

Games can be seen on the Apple TV+ app or at tv.apple.com.

