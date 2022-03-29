Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, Buddy Guy among Out of Space music fest lineup

Out of Space is landing back on earth this summer.

The outdoor music festival returns for its fifth year, Aug. 4-7 at Canal Shores Golf Course (130 Central Street) in Evanston. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. for all concerts.

The lineup for the festival includes:

Aug 4: Jenny Lewis & Trampled By Turtles

Aug 5: Elvis Costello & The Imposters, with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets and Nicole Atkins

Aug 6: Lucinda Williams & Waxahatchee, with Liam Kazar

Aug 7: Buddy Guy, with Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd & The Monsters, and Bobby Rush

The festival also features food and drink from local purveyors and art installations. Out of Space is the outdoor arm of Evanston SPACE.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1. Visit outofspaceconcerts.com.

NOTE: The festival returns for its second incarnation on Sept 1-4 at Temperance Beer Co. (2000 Dempster) in Evanston. The lineup and ticket onsale for the September celebration will be announced at a later date.