Thursday, March 3, 2022 
Thursday, March 3, 2022
MLB Sports Cubs

MLB, union negotiators try to figure out next step in labor talks

Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that opening day and the first two series for each team this season had been canceled.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 March 03, 2022 11:18 AM
MLB, union negotiators try to figure out next step in labor talks
Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, and Commissioner Rob Manfred, right, talk after Monday's negotiation session with the players' union.

Lynne Sladky/AP

NEW YORK — Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer planned to meet Thursday to determine the next step in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout.

Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that opening day and the first two series for each team this season had been canceled. He said there would be insufficient training time for the March 31 openers.

Negotiating teams then headed home.

The sides had made progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining that ended at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday but were still far apart on areas that include the key economic components of the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salaries. The sides expressed anger at each other’s proposals when talks resumed later that day.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was in its 92nd day Thursday and is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

