Horoscope for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you feel a greater interest or concern for the deeper aspects of life. You might seek metaphysical and spiritual insights, especially with your heart rather than your mind. You want to encounter profundity (or at least recall Einstein’s first name.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to relate to others because people will be friendly and generous to each other. In fact, your relations with females are really quite great today. One reason for this friendliness is you might want to help someone or vice versa, they want to help you. Bonus!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs, which is why this is the perfect day to ask for permission or approval for something. Oh yes, make your pitch! Run it up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes. “Ten shun!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You want to explore big ideas, philosophies, belief systems and learn more about countries and different cultures. You will love to travel if you are able. It’s a positive day for those involved in higher education, publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors will come your way today. In fact, it’s important to know that this is the kind of day where you will get what you give, especially in terms of kindness, friendship and nurturing support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will enjoy the company of partners and close friends today. You will also be delighted to meet someone new — perhaps an exciting introduction through someone you already know. Today it’s easy to be broad-minded and take the high road.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you. Others will be happy to work in groups or to attend conferences and conventions because any kind of group activity feels supportive. Basically, you want to be part of something bigger than yourself today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! You will be generous to others, especially to children. Do something so that you feel that you are on a mini vacation, having fun and meeting interesting people. Explore sports, the arts and the entertainment world.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will enjoy entertaining at home today whether you can do so in person or via Zoom. You will also feel nurturing and supportive to family members. It’s the perfect day for you to see karma in action because what you give is what will come back to you. (Definitely good to know this.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s true what they say about the power of positive thinking. Today you have a positive outlook, which is why you feel more confident and more self-respect. This, in turn, prompts you to be friendly to everyone, and, probably, helpful and ready to give advice.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce because whatever you do will likely boost your income either now or in the future. Therefore, be open to entertaining “big ideas.” Be open to negotiating with foreign interests and different cultures. The possibilities are endless!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fantastic day for you because the moon is lined up with lucky Jupiter in your sign! This is why you feel that everything is all right and you have nothing to fear. You are confident and will easily rise above petty annoyances or irritations. You’re happy to be happy.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, performer Celine Dion (1968) shares your birthday. You are hard-working and a born leader. You don’t hesitate to take the initiative. You are protective of loved ones. Personally, you are an ardent lover. This is a fun-loving year for you. Feel free to socialize and enjoy the company of others. Look for ways to express your creative energy. Loosen up a bit and enjoy your life!

