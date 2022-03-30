The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Fashion Outlets mall shooter taken into custody: police

Jose G. Matias, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon without incident, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Police work the scene where two people were shot, 1 fatally, inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont on Friday night.

One person was taken into custody following a shooting Mar. 25, 2022, in Rosemont.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police have taken a man into custody following a shooting last Friday at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosement,which left one person dead and a 15-year-old girl wounded.

Jose G. Matias, 18, allegedly opened fire during an argument near the mall’s food court fatally striking Joel Valdes, 20, Rosemont police said.

Gunfire also struck a 15-year-old girl, a bystander, who has since been released from a hospital.

Matias was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon without incident, police said.

The arrest warrant issued for Matias, from Chicago, charges him with aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon, court records show.

Matias allegedly left the scene of the shooting in a maroon 2008 Honda that was later found by the Cook County sheriff’s office in Bellwood, police said.

Police plan to provide further updates on charges when available.

