Fashion Outlets mall shooter taken into custody: police

Police have taken a man into custody following a shooting last Friday at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosement,which left one person dead and a 15-year-old girl wounded.

Jose G. Matias, 18, allegedly opened fire during an argument near the mall’s food court fatally striking Joel Valdes, 20, Rosemont police said.

Gunfire also struck a 15-year-old girl, a bystander, who has since been released from a hospital.

Matias was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon without incident, police said.

The arrest warrant issued for Matias, from Chicago, charges him with aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon, court records show.

Matias allegedly left the scene of the shooting in a maroon 2008 Honda that was later found by the Cook County sheriff’s office in Bellwood, police said.

Police plan to provide further updates on charges when available.

