‘Reimagined’ take on ‘The Who’s Tommy’ set for Goodman Theatre summer run

The Who will rock the Goodman Theatre this summer, courtesy of an iconic stage musical penned by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff 30 years ago.

To celebrate the milestone, a “reimagined” take on “The Who’s Tommy,” will make its world premiere Jun 13-July 23 in the Albert Theatre.

While few details were made available, Thursday’s announcement stated that “Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this classic story for today.”

The musical, based on The Who’s 1969 rock opera concept album “Tommy” and the album’s 1975 film adaptation, features iconic hits such as “Pinball Wizard,” “See Me, Feel Me” and “Sensation.” It tells the story of a young boy who watches his father gun down his mother’s lover and is rendered catatonic due to the trauma. Tommy’s resulting penchant for pinball changes the trajectory of his life.

The musical is among the nine-play lineup for the Goodman’s 2022-2023 season, the final one curated by artistic director Robert Falls, who will be exiting the post after 35 years.

The lineup also boasts Lynn Nottage’s “Clyde” (Sept. 10-Oct. 9), Rebecca Gilman’s “Swing State” (Oct. 7-Nov. 13), Lydia R. Diamond’s “Toni Stone” (Jan. 28-Feb. 26, 2023), “The Cherry Orchard” (April 1-30, 2023, directed by Falls), the 45th annual production of “A Christmas Carol” (Nov. 19-Dec. 31) and the 18th annual New Stages Festival (Dec. 1-18). The complete lineup is available at goodmantheatre.org.

Not in the lineup is the hugely anticipated world premiere musical adaptation of “The Outsiders,” which had been originally slated for the 2021-2022 season but subsequently postponed last year.

Season ticket memberships are now on sale by phone at (312) 443-3800 or online at GoodmanTheatre.org/Iconic. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.