The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Chicago

Teachers union votes to approve contract after two-week strike in Proviso Township high school district

The three-year agreement includes a 3% raise for teachers each year of the contract, as well as an annual $500 bonus.

Jermaine Nolen By Jermaine Nolen
   
SHARE Teachers union votes to approve contract after two-week strike in Proviso Township high school district
Screen_Shot_2022_03_31_at_1.42.53_PM.png

Proviso East High School

Google Maps

After a two-week strike, teachers have voted to approve a contract with the Proviso Township High School District 209.

The members of the union voted 57% to 43% in favor of the three-year agreement, according to district and union officials.

The deal includes a 3% raise for teachers each year of the contract, as well as an annual $500 bonus. Students will switch to an eight-period school schedule beginning this fall.

“The members and leaders of the Proviso Teachers Union want to extend our deepest gratitude to the parents, students, and community members who overwhelmingly supported us throughout this important fight,” union president Maggie Riley said in a statement.

“Because of you, and because of the almost 300 Proviso educators who stood together in solidarity, we are more unified and stronger than ever,” she added.

Superintendent of Schools James L. Henderson said the vote “represents the opportunity for our scholars to return to in-person learning with their teachers. This is a win-win for all parties involved — especially our students.”

Henderson will present the agreement to the school board on April 12.

Both sides announced a tentative agreement on March 23, ending a strike that canceled classes for two weeks. At the time of the agreement, students were on spring break but returned to classes on Monday.

Next Up In News
Robber pistol-whipped and choked people inside Little Village bank: FBI
A father and funeral director prepares to say goodbye to his son
Chicago should host 2024 Democratic National Convention, mayor says
Closing time: Deal to sell and renovate problematic Thompson Center finalized
FBI releases photos of Chase Bank robbery suspects, one of them dressed as security guard
Vigil planned for Albany Park father of four found dead in Chicago River last week
The Latest
Frida_Kahlo_1944.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Frida Kahlo, un mirada íntima a sus fotos y recuerdos
l Museo Nacional de Arte Mexicano presenta la exhibición “Frida Kahlo, Her Photos’’, que muestra imágenes de la colección personal de la pintora mexicana.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
The FBI says this man robbed a bank Tuesday in Little Village.
Crime
Robber pistol-whipped and choked people inside Little Village bank: FBI
The man entered a Fifth Third Bank branch on Cermak Road on Tuesday and showed a handgun, the FBI said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A new program announced Thursday is intended to offer some relief from high gasoline prices.
La Voz Chicago
Gasolina gratis y tarjetas Ventra de la CTA vía un nuevo programa municipal
La Municipalidad proporcionará tarjetas de gasolina de prepago de $150 y tarjetas Ventra de $50 para usar en el transporte público a los solicitantes que viven en Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_37673274.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Hombre se brinca la cerca del Aeropuerto Midway
Martínez parecía estar intoxicado cuando saltó la cerca en la cuadra 5300 al oeste de 55th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Manny Martinez, father of Daniel Martinez, an ex-Marine who was fatally stabbed outside a Boston bar on March 19, stands with his son Luke and daughter Micaela at the family funeral home in the Clearing neighborhood Thursday morning. The family announced plans to sue the bar.
Chicago
A father and funeral director prepares to say goodbye to his son
Ex-Marine died March 19 after being stabbed outside a bar in Boston.
By Stefano Esposito
 