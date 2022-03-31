The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Dunkin’ partners with with e.l.f. Cosmetics for makeup collection inspired by donuts, coffee

The brands call the collaboration a “wake up and makeup collection.”

By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY
   
A new Dunkin’-inspired makeup collection with e.l.f. Cosmetics launches Thursday and features “The Dunkin’ Dozen” eyeshadow palettes, “Donut Forget Putty Primer,” “Glazed for Days” lip glosses and more.

Dunkin’/Business Wire

This is not an early April Fools’ Day joke but a sweet, new collaboration.

To get early access to the exclusive collection beginning Thursday at Elfcosmetics.com, you need to be a member of the beauty brand’s loyalty program. The collection will go on sale at Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta.com starting April 3.

“This collab is all about your morning must-haves,”Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty chief marketing officer, said ina statement. “There’s no better way to start your day than making a Dunkin’ run wearing your favorite e.l.f. makeup.”

Dunkin’ menu with e.l.f. Cosmetics

The brands call the collaboration a “wake up and makeup collection” and say it’s “coming in extra hot with an array of donut and coffee-inspired shades, shapes, textures and scents.”

Here are the items:

The Dunkin’ Dozen:12 shades of eyeshadows for $16. Colors inspired by Dunkin’ donuts include Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles and Boston Kreme.

Donut Forget Putty Primer:The primer has a donut scent and costs $12.

Coffee Lip Scrub:The exfoliating sugar scrub has a Dunkin’ coffee scent and costs $6.

Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set:This set includes two scents and costs $12.

Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge:The donut-inspired sponge is for blending and costs $9.

The Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault:The five items are available for $75 with a limited-edition e.l.f. x Dunkin’ reusable cup & straw-inspired brush set. If you order on Elfcosmetics.com, the brand says it “will fill up your cup with a $5 Dunkin’ coupon code.”

