Thursday, March 31, 2022
Character hugs returning to Disney parks, cruises

Guests will once again be able to get close to Mickey, Minnie and other Disney characters for photos, autographs and hugs.

USA TODAY
   
Eve Chen, USA TODAY
Traditional&nbsp;character interactions are returning&nbsp;”as early as April 18” to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line and Disney’s&nbsp;Aulani Resort in Hawaii,&nbsp;Disney Parks announced Thursday.&nbsp;

AP

Miss warm hugs?

For the first time in forever, it seems, Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests will be able to get close to Mickey, Minnie and other Disney characters for photos, autographs and hugs.

Traditional character interactions are returning ”as early as April 18” to both parks, Disney Cruise Line and Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii, Disney Parks announced Thursday.

“While not all locations will be available immediately, we anticipate reopening in phases throughout the spring and early summer,” Disney Live Entertainment Senior Communications Manager Shawn Slater wrote in an official Disney blog post.

Social distancing has been required for nearly all character interactions throughout the pandemic – except on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which opened March 1. Guests have had to wave from afar since Florida’s Disney World reopened in July 2020 and California’s Disneyland reopened in April 2021, posing for photos while staying several feet apart.

Both parks have been slowly scaling back COVID-related restrictions in recent months, removing indoor mask mandates for vaccinated guests in mid-February and resuming pre-pandemic routines like daily parades. Disney World’s Festival of Fantasy parade returned on March 9. Disneyland’s parades come back April 22.

