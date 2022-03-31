The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

2 men die in Morgan Park fire

The fire broke out at a home near Homewood Avenue and Edmaire Street, Chicago fire officials said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 men die in Morgan Park fire
FPN5uvaX0AUNEKd.jpg

Firefighters battle a blaze March 31, 2022, in Morgan Park.

Chicago Fire Department

Two men in their 60s died in a fire Thursday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The fire broke out at a home in the 11300 block of South Homewood around 6:30 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.

Two men, 63 and 61, were found dead inside the home, officials said. The blaze was extinguished by 7 p.m.

Chicago police said the cause and manner of their death was under investigation.

Next Up In News
Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View
‘Nobody came back alive’ — Tema Bauer, one of Illinois’ oldest Holocaust survivors, has died at 105
Ed Burke’s ‘tuna’: Indicted pol saved Old Post Office developer more than $12 million
Fact-check: Sen. Tammy Duckworth over-hypes specifics of gender pay gap study
2 killed, four wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday
17-year-old boy charged in South Shore shooting that left 2 men dead, 2 others wounded
The Latest
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View
The man, between 25 to 30, was found on the southbound inner tracks at the Belmont stop about 3:20 a.m. Friday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Hagel__3_.jpg
Blackhawks
Two weeks after trade, Brandon Hagel excited about future with Lightning: ‘There’s no place I’d rather be’
Hagel will face the Blackhawks on Friday still figuring out his best role on the Lightning, but he has embraced this unexpected new chapter of his career.
By Ben Pope
 
Tema Bauer, who was one of the oldest Holocaust survivors in Illinois until her death at 105, seen here at her 100th birthday celebration.
Obituaries
‘Nobody came back alive’ — Tema Bauer, one of Illinois’ oldest Holocaust survivors, has died at 105
She lost all 38 family members and her right arm to the Nazis but found a new life in Chicago with fellow survivor Morris Bauer, who “told her that she need not worry about the future because he would always take care of her.”
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th).
The Watchdogs
Ed Burke’s ‘tuna’: Indicted pol saved Old Post Office developer more than $12 million
The feds say a 601W Companies affiliate was going to hire him for property tax appeals for another building. Burke’s firm did the work. 601W reaped the savings — but decided not to hire Burke after his offices were raided.
By Tim Novak and Jon Seidel
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Tearful teen fears mom’s affair will wreck the family
Texts on her phone suggest the married mother is cheating with her business partner, a man she insists her children be friends with.
By Abigail Van Buren
 