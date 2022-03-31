2 men die in Morgan Park fire

Two men in their 60s died in a fire Thursday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The fire broke out at a home in the 11300 block of South Homewood around 6:30 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.

Two men, 63 and 61, were found dead inside the home, officials said. The blaze was extinguished by 7 p.m.

Chicago police said the cause and manner of their death was under investigation.

