2 men die in Morgan Park fire

Two men in their 60s died in a fire Thursday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.
The fire broke out at a home in the 11300 block of South Homewood around 6:30 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.
Two men, 63 and 61, were found dead inside the home, officials said. The blaze was extinguished by 7 p.m.
Chicago police said the cause and manner of their death was under investigation.
The Latest
The man, between 25 to 30, was found on the southbound inner tracks at the Belmont stop about 3:20 a.m. Friday, police said.
Two weeks after trade, Brandon Hagel excited about future with Lightning: ‘There’s no place I’d rather be’
Hagel will face the Blackhawks on Friday still figuring out his best role on the Lightning, but he has embraced this unexpected new chapter of his career.
She lost all 38 family members and her right arm to the Nazis but found a new life in Chicago with fellow survivor Morris Bauer, who “told her that she need not worry about the future because he would always take care of her.”
The feds say a 601W Companies affiliate was going to hire him for property tax appeals for another building. Burke’s firm did the work. 601W reaped the savings — but decided not to hire Burke after his offices were raided.
Texts on her phone suggest the married mother is cheating with her business partner, a man she insists her children be friends with.