Friday, March 4, 2022
Thornton’s Ty Rodgers (20) drives the ball past Kenwood’s Darrin Ames (4).

Thornton’s Ty Rodgers (20) drives the ball past Kenwood’s Darrin Ames (4).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area basketball team

The top players in the area for the 2021-22 basketball season.

Michael O'Brien By Michael O'Brien
 March 04, 2022 10:48 AM
Darrin Ames, Kenwood

Darrin Ames, Kenwood

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Darrin Ames, Kenwood, 6-0, G, Jr.

One of the top 50 players in the national Class of 2023, the First Team All-City selection lived up to the hype this season. The dynamic junior averaged 24 points, five assists and three steals and shot 51 percent (43 of 84) from three-point range. Teamed with Nevada recruit Trey Pettigrew to lead the Broncos to second place in the powerful Red-South/Central and more than 25 wins.

Xavier Amos, Young

Xavier Amos, Young

Provided

Xavier Amos, Young, 6-8, F, Sr.

NIU recruit. First Team All-City. A game-changing rim protector, Amos is a strong presence in the post and a capable scorer on the wing. He averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks to help lead the Dolphins to first place in the Red-North/West and the city championship.

Robbie Avila, Oak Forest

Robbie Avila, Oak Forest

Provided

Robbie Avila, Oak Forest, 6-8, C, Sr.

Indiana State. Avila is a unique player, adept at all facets of the game. He’s the best player and leading scorer in school history. Averaged 23.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 2 blocks. He shot 72.1% on two-pointers, 41.9% on threes and 84.4% from the line while leading the Bengals to a 25-8 season.

AJ Casey, Young

AJ Casey, Young

Provided

AJ Casey, Young, 6-8, F, Sr.

Miami recruit. First Team All-City and three-time All-Area selection that has been a varsity starter for four years. Averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks to lead the Dolphins to the city title and first place in the Red-North/West. 

Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows

Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows

Provided

Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows, 6-3, G, Jr.

Led the Mustangs to their first regional title in more than 21 years and a first place finish in the Mid-Suburban East. Averaged 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Shot 53% on two-pointers, 42% from three and 93% from the free-throw line.

DeAndre Craig, Mount Carmel

DeAndre Craig, Mount Carmel

Provided

DeAndre Craig, Mount Carmel, 6-2, G, Jr.

First Team All-City. MVP of the Buffalo Grove Thanksgiving Tournament and the Pekin Holiday Tournament. First Team All-Conference in the Catholic League. Averaging 21 points and has scored 30 or more in four games. Led the Caravan to a regional title and a 28-5 season.

Jaylen Drane, Simeon

Jaylen Drane, Simeon

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Jaylen Drane, Simeon, 6-3, G, Sr.

Uncommitted. Second-Team All-City selection. Averaged 17.6 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds. Teamed with Aviyon Morris, Jalen Griffith and Miles and Wes Rubin to lead the Wolverines to the Pontiac Holiday Tournament championship, first place in the Red-South Central and more than 26 wins. 

Davontae Hall, Hyde Park

Davontae Hall, Hyde Park

Provided

Davontae Hall, Hyde Park, 6-2, G, Sr.

Uncommitted. First Team All-City selection. Averaged 19.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals. Led the Thunderbirds to the championship of the prestigious Big Dipper Holiday Tournament and was named tournament MVP. Scored more than 30 points twice and more than 20 ten times. Led Hyde Park to regional title and more than 22 wins.

AhmadHenderson.jpeg

Ahmad Henderson, Brother Rice

Provided

Ahmad Henderson, Brother Rice, 5-11, G, Jr.

First Team All-City selection and First Team All-Conference in the Catholic League. Averaged 15.4 points, 4.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and shot 80% from the free-throw line. True point guard that helped lead a very young Crusaders team to a 24-7 season.

BradenHuff.jpeg

Braden Huff, Glenbard West

Provided

Braden Huff, Glenbard West, 6-11, F, Sr.

Gonzaga recruit. Sun-Times Player of the Year. Two-time All-Area selection. Led Glenbard West to an incredible undefeated run against in-state opponents this season including the Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament and West Suburban conference titles. Averaged 16.8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 assists. 

NojusIndrusaitis.jpeg

Nojus Indrusaities, Lemont

Provided

Nojus Indrusaitis, Lemont, 6-4, G, So.

Followed up an impressive freshman season with a dominant sophomore campaign. A terrific shooter that is able to score in every way. Averaged 21.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while leading Lemont to a regional title and more than 25 wins. 

Conrad Luczynski, Bartlett

Conrad Luczynski, Bartlett

Provided

Conrad Luczynski, Bartlett, 7-3, C, Sr.

Uncommitted. Emerged from obscurity to become one of the state’s most dominant players. Averaged 18.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.2 blocks and 3.2 assists. Posted multiple triple-doubles and one near quadruple-double. Led Hawks to a 25-7 season.

Nick Martinelli, Glenbrook South

Nick Martinelli, Glenbrook South

Provided

Nick Martinelli, Glenbrook South, 6-7, F, Sr.

Elon recruit. Two-time All-Area Selection. The state’s most unstoppable scorer. Averaged 22.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Shot 67% from the field and 35% from three-point range. Teamed with senior guard Cooper Noard to lead the Titans to the Central Suburban League title, a regional championship and more than 31 wins. 

JacksonMunro.jpeg

Jackson Munro, New Trier

Provided

Jackson Munro, New Trier, 6-8, C, Sr.

Dartmouth recruit. Two-time Central Suburban League All-Conference selection. First team All-Tournament at Pontiac. Averaged 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks while shooting 64% from the field. Led Trevians to more than 29 wins and a regional championship.

CadenPierce.jpeg

Caden Pierce, Glenbard West

Provided

Caden Pierce, Glenbard West, 6-6, G, Sr.

Princeton recruit. Key component of the Hilltoppers’ dominant defense. Teamed with Braden Huff, Bobby Durkin, Paxton Warden and Ryan Renfro on an undefeated regular season against in-state opponents. Averaged 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.5 deflections while shooting 52% from the field and 37% from three-point range and 73 percent from the free-throw line.

Ty Rodgers, Thornton

Ty Rodgers, Thornton

Quinn Harris/For the Sun-Times

Ty Rodgers, Thornton, 6-7, F, Sr.

Illinois recruit. A physically dominant player with court vision and superior leadership skills. Averaged 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds, 8 assists, 3.3 steals and 3 blocks. Led the Wildcats to more than 22 wins and a regional championship. Led his Michigan team to a state title last season.

Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian

Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian

Provided

Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian, 6-6, G, Sr.

Duke recruit. Two-time All-Area Selection. Scored more than 2,000 points in his career. School’s all-time leader in points, rebounds and three-pointers. Set the state record for threes in a game (17) in 2019. Averaged 27 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 65% on two-pointers, 40% on threes and 87% from the free-throw line.

IMG_4221__1_.jpg

Asa Thomas, Lake Forest

Provided

Asa Thomas, Lake Forest, 6-7, G, Jr.

Set the school record for three-pointers in a season this year with 85 and has already scored more than 1,000 points in his career. Averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Shot 40% from three-point range and 83% from the free-throw line. Led the Scouts to the North Suburban conference title and more than 26 wins and a regional championship.

Ben VanderWal, Timothy Christian

Ben VanderWal, Timothy Christian

Provided

Ben VanderWal, Timothy Christian, 6-7, G, Sr.

Furman recruit. Put up astounding numbers despite being the focus of every opposing defense. Averaged 26.4 points, 10 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.3 steals. Shot 66% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line and drew 25 charges. 

DamariWheelerThomas.jpeg

Damari Wheeler-Thomas, Larkin

Provided

Damari Wheeler-Thomas, Larkin, 6-0, G, Sr.

North Dakota State recruit. A dynamic scorer and standout defender. Averaged 19 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and three steals. Shot 53% from the field, 37% from three-point range and 88% from the free-throw line. Played his best in the biggest games and led the Royals to an undefeated title season in the Upstate Eight, a regional title and more than 29 wins.

Looking back:

2021 All-Area Team

2020 All-Area Team

2019 All-Area Team

2018 All-Area Team

2017 All-Area Team

2016 All-Area Team

2015 All-Area Team

2022 Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year: Glenbard West’s Braden Huff
Previewing and predicting the top sectional finals
Hyde Park and Davontae Hall take down Mount Carmel
