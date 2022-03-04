Horoscope for Friday, March 4, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today and tomorrow are the two days this month that the moon will be in your sign. (This happens for two days for each of us every month.) When the moon is in your sign, it heightens and amplifies your emotional reaction to things and people. However, it also slightly improves your luck. Bonus!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Even though it’s Friday, and you’ve been focused on friends and interactions with groups, you might prefer to be low key. You’re happy to work alone or behind the scenes to escape the busyness of life. Take a break.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have a meaningful conversation with a female friend today. (Or perhaps, a female acquaintance in a group or an organization.) This is actually a good day to bounce your hopes for the future off someone to get their feedback, which might be helpful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For some reason, people are noticing you more than usual, and some of them are aware of personal details about your private life. (This could be disconcerting.) The main thing is to be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. “Clear the bridge! Dive! Dive!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a strong day for you because the moon is in your fellow Fire sign. And of course, you are one of the Fire signs — Aries, Leo and Sagittarius. This means the energy of today will support and energize you. In fact, you feel adventurous and eager to explore!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you feel intense about things, possibly even obsessed. This could apply to anything but very likely, you are most focused on shared property, the wealth and assets of someone else, or something to do with taxes, debt and insurance. Stay top of this stuff.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because the moon is opposite your sign today and tomorrow, during this two-day window, you will have to be accommodating with others. In other words, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with people, especially those closest to you, to keep the peace. No biggie.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might have to work on behalf of someone else today, or do a favor for someone, or perform a service for someone or a group. This doesn’t mean you’re being a martyr. It’s just the way the cookie crumbles today. It happens.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

TGIF! This is a fun-loving, playful day. Socialize to the extent that you can, with your own bubble or with your pals online. Enjoy sports and playful activities with kids. You feel flirtatious, prankish and ready for fun! Give yourself a treat at the end of the day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Home and family are your primary focus today. This is why many of you want to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. It’s possible that you might have a significant conversation with a female family member, especially mom.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In discussion with others today, you want to get down to a gut level of communication. Something meaningful. Hey, this doesn’t mean you have to be in a place where fun goes to die — it simply means you don’t want to waste time on trivial chitchat.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If shopping today or dealing with your finances, you might be more emotional than usual. For example, your decisions will be based more on emotional whims rather than practical needs. To avoid later regrets, keep your receipts. And the box.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer Andrea Bowen (1990) shares your birthday. You understand actions have consequences, which is why you are mindful about everything you do. You are reserved, cautious and a hard worker. You are also highly intuitive about others. This is a year of work, building and construction because you want to create solid foundations in your life both physically and inwardly. Physical exercise will help you this year.

