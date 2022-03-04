The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 4, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Threats to transgender Americans are real. It’s time to update federal civil rights laws

Those who experience discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity cannot count on civil rights protections and have become the target of conservative lawmakers.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
 March 04, 2022 03:20 PM
SHARE Threats to transgender Americans are real. It’s time to update federal civil rights laws
LGBTQ leaders speak

Adri Perez, ACLU of Texas Policy and Advocacy Strategist, center, and other LGBTQ leaders speak on Wednesday outside the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas, where a hearing was held to stop the newly mandated cruel and unconstitutional child welfare investigations targeting supportive families of transgender children.

Erich Schlegel/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign

The onslaught of laws in red states that target transgender Americans and their families should add mounting pressure for the U.S. Senate to vote and approve on an expansion to federal civil rights laws through The Equality Act.

Americans are granted protections through federal civil rights laws against discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability or religion. But those who experience discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity cannot count on those protections and have become the target of conservative lawmakers.

Editorials bug

Editorials

Florida’s House of Representatives in February passed the Parental Right in Education bill, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, that prohibits teachers and school staff from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity.

And, perhaps the most alarming attack on LGBTQ youths and families, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state child welfare officials last month to investigate families where a child is receiving gender-affirming services. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton followed with a legally nonbinding opinion claiming that parents who provide those services to their children could be investigated for child abuse.

“This is government overreach at its worst,” President Joe Biden said on Wednesday. “Like so many anti-transgender attacks proliferating in states across the country, the governor’s actions callously threaten to harm children and their families just to score political points. These actions are terrifying many families in Texas and beyond. And they must stop.”

Whether Abbott’s order was meant to score political points during an election year or not, the state’s child protection agency is taking his legislation seriously.

Among the first to be investigated was an employee of the state protective services agency who works on the review of reports of abuse and neglect, and also happens to have a 16-year-old transgender child. The mother was placed on administrative leave and was visited by an investigator from the agency asking for the child’s medical records.

On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and Lambda Legal went to state court to stop the inquiry and a state judge blocked Texas’ child protection agency from investigating the following day.

“We are terrified for Mary’s health and well-being, and for our family,” the mother said in a declaration filed with the suit. “I feel betrayed by my state and the agency for whom I work. … Not providing Mary with the medically necessary health care that she needs is not an option for us.”

The harm transgender children and their families are experiencing is frightening and it is real. For the protection of all Americans, The Equality Act must become the new and fair reality we all live under.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
Dr. Ngozi Ezike served as steady medical guide for Illinoisans during pandemic
Madigan indictment brings hope of more ethical government in Illinois
Another milestone on the road to curing HIV is worth celebrating
Illinois Department of Transportation needs to address ‘snow ramp’ vaulting accidents
Billionaire Ken Griffin owes Chicago more than his tepid response about gun manufacturers
Working from home is the new norm, so let’s find ways to make our jobs easier
The Latest
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot looks on during the 30th anniversary celebration of the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago at Maggiano’s in the River North neighborhood, Thursday afternoon, March 3, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot to renew push to eliminate aldermanic prerogative over zoning despite resounding Council opposition
Zoning Committee Chairman Tom Tunney (44th) and Education Chairman Michael Scott Jr. (24th) are among Lightfoot’s staunchest City Council supporters. Both men have warned the mayor to back off from a vote
By Fran Spielman
March 04, 2022 04:47 PM
ross_justyn.jpg
Bears
NFL Draft: Bears could solve WR problem with 2nd-round pick
Wide receiver seems like the most loaded position in the 2022 draft class, so new GM Ryan Poles needs to find a game-changing receiver at No. 37 overall.
By Jason Lieser
March 04, 2022 04:44 PM
Christopher Columbus statue found at Arrigo Park at 801 S. Loomis St., Thursday, June 11, 2020. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
City Hall
Lightfoot denies making obscene, derogatory remark about Italian Americans
“I feel compelled to state that the deeply offensive and ridiculous claims are wholly lacking in merit,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a written statement issued Friday.
By Fran Spielman
March 04, 2022 04:43 PM
The Chicago skyline.
Letters to the Editor
Chicago loses without a full-time architecture writer
To move Chicago forward, we need ongoing dialogue about architecture and cities.
By Letters to the Editor
March 04, 2022 04:30 PM
Ambulance.jpeg
Crime
12-year-old girl dies after being shot while celebrating birthday with family
The girl was pronounced dead late Friday morning at Comer Children’s Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
By David Struett
March 04, 2022 04:20 PM