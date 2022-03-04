The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 4, 2022
Loyola holds down Bradley, advances to MVC semifinals

The Ramblers (23-7) frustrated the Braves (17-14) into just 31.4 percent shooting, including 20 percent from three-point range. They’ll face Northern Iowa next.

By Sun-Times wires
 March 04, 2022 09:48 PM
Braden Norris (4), Lucas Williamson and Loyola limited Bradley to just 31.4 percent shooting Friday.

Jeff Roberson/AP

Lucas Williamson had 13 points as Loyola topped Bradley 66-50 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday in St. Louis.

The Ramblers (23-7) frustrated the Braves (17-14) into just 31.4 percent shooting, including 20 percent from three-point range. 

Loyola took control in the first half by reeling off 11 unanswered points, five from Williamson and four from Chris Knight, to take a 17-8 lead. Bradley got within six, at 20-14, but Loyola went on a 14-5 run, with three-pointers from Aher Uguak and Ryan Schwieger, for a 34-19 advantage.

The Ramblers shot 53.6 percent in the first half for a 44-27 lead.

The Ramblers continued to pound the Braves in the second half, going on an 8-2 run to take a 55-34 lead with 11:34 left. From that point on, Loyola never let Bradley get within 16 points. 

 The Ramblers will face Northern Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday.

Schwieger had 11 points for the Ramblers. 

Bradley scored 23 second-half points, a season low. Terry Roberts led the Braves with 17 points.

