The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 4, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Lemont uses defense, hot shooting to upset Thornton

Rokas Castillo hit his first five three-point shots and finished with a game-high 21 points.

Mike Clark By Mike Clark
 March 04, 2022 10:35 PM
SHARE Lemont uses defense, hot shooting to upset Thornton
Lemont’s Rokas Castillo heads toward the basket.

Lemont’s Rokas Castillo heads toward the basket.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Maybe no one on the outside thought this was Lemont’s year.

There are just two seniors on the roster and none in the eight-man rotation Lemont leaned on in Friday’s Class 3A Marian Catholic Sectional final.

On the other side was Thornton, with four senior starters led by Illinois recruit Ty Rodgers.

But Lemont coach Rick Runaas asked his players two simple questions: Why not us? Why not now?

“Matas (Castillo), Nojus (Indrusaitus), Rokas (Castillo) — they’ve played as much basketball as anybody,” Runaas said. “It doesn’t matter what grade they’re in. They’re experienced. They know how to play.”

“Coach said we’ve had a whole season to play, we’re no longer the new kids,” junior forward Joe Pender said.

And they showed it, opening up a 13-point lead in the second quarter and earning an efficient 56-49 win.

Fresh off its first sectional title since 1975, Lemont (27-7) will seek the first trip to state in program history when it plays Simeon in Monday’s UIC Supersectional.

Rokas Castillo hit his first five three-point shots and finished with a game-high 21 points. Matas Castillo, Rokas’ twin brother, added 12 points. Indrusaitus, one of the state’s top sophomores, scored 10 and grabbed seven rebounds.

But the defensive effort on Rodgers may have been the biggest takeaway. Rodgers picked up his third foul in the first minute of the third quarter, his fourth about six minutes later and his fifth with 5:14 left and Thornton trailing by six.

He finished with six points on 2-of-9 shooting and six rebounds.

Lemont started out with 6-4 junior Patrick Gardner on Rodgers before shifting to a 1-2-2 zone with Indrusaitus, also 6-4, slipping in to help on the Thornton star.

So it was a good plan, one that also neutralized the rest of the Wildcats just enough.

“It was about team defense and getting on shooters,” Runaas said. “What we did effectively was not let them get out in transition. We didn’t turn it over a lot, didn’t have long misses.”

Rokas Castillo’s fourth three-pointer made it 22-9 early in the second quarter and the lead was 14, 36-22, when Thornton (23-6) finally made a run.

Lemont’s Nojus Indrusaitis. left, Matas Catillo, center, and Rokas Catillo, right, take a look at the sectional championship trophy.

Lemont’s Nojus Indrusaitis. left, Matas Catillo, center, and Rokas Catillo, right, take a look at the sectional championship trophy.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Ariohn Herring and Vincent Rainey each scored five points in a 10-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 36-32. But Lemont regrouped and the Wildcats never got closer than six again.

“They had a good plan,” Thornton coach Tai Streets said. “Ty was in foul trouble; we hoped that wouldn’t happen. But I’m proud of my guys, they kept fighting. ...

“We thought if we shut Nojus down, we were gonna be OK. But (the Castillos) stepped up. They’re as tough as they come.”

It wasn’t even just the big three who carried the load for Lemont. Pender had five of his seven points early and Gardner added five rebounds and two assists.

“A lot of people put a lot of focus on the top three,” Pender said. “It was big for Gavin (Kelby) to come off the bench, for Conor (Murray) to come off the bench. Pat (Gardner) had a good game.”

Herring led Thornton with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Rainey scored 14 and Mark Williams added nine points.

Next Up In High School Sports
Cooper Noard, Nick Martinelli lead Glenbrook South to first sectional title in school history
2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area basketball team
2022 Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year: Glenbard West’s Braden Huff
Previewing and predicting the top sectional finals
Hyde Park and Davontae Hall take down Mount Carmel
Kenwood steps up in the post to handle Bloom
The Latest
merlin_104283812.jpg
News
Kim Foxx defends reforms, calls for focus on data amid Cook County’s surge in violent crime
The Cook County state’s attorney also said she will have much to say about Jussie Smollett after the actor is sentenced on Thursday.
By Andy Grimm
March 04, 2022 10:21 PM
Zach1.jpg
Bulls
Bulls fall to Bucks as all the tough talk seemingly falls on deaf ears
There were some very strong feelings about what Grayson Allen did to Alex Caruso when the Bulls and Bucks first met six weeks ago, and while Allen did catch an elbow in the head on Friday, the game went on without significant incident. Besides, the Bulls have bigger issues now, like a four-game losing streak.
By Joe Cowley
March 04, 2022 10:10 PM
A rendering of the planned renovation of the Congress Theater, 2135 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Business
City proposes $20 million backing for Congress Theater renovation
The redevelopment of the Logan Square landmark calls for a $70.4 million project that includes new housing alongside a live music venue.
By David Roeder
March 04, 2022 10:04 PM
Braden Norris (4), Lucas Williamson and Loyola limited Bradley to just 31.4 percent shooting Friday.
College Sports
Loyola holds down Bradley, advances to MVC semifinals
The Ramblers (23-7) frustrated the Braves (17-14) into just 31.4 percent shooting, including 20 percent from three-point range. They’ll face Northern Iowa next.
By Sun-Times wires
March 04, 2022 09:48 PM
Glenbrook South’s Cooper Noard (11) shoots the ball over New Trier’s Jackson Munro (41).
High School Basketball
Cooper Noard, Nick Martinelli lead Glenbrook South to first sectional title in school history
Glenbrook South beat New Trier 55-52 to win the Class 4A Glenbrook South Sectional, the first sectional championship in school history.
By Michael O’Brien
March 04, 2022 09:34 PM