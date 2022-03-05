Fire keeping an eye on events in Ukraine

Soccer is the most international sport in the world, and the Fire are no exception. Their starting lineup for last week’s opener included players from the US, Serbia, Germany, Venezuela, Argentina, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Poland, and a head coach from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

So even as the team has an air of optimism heading into tonight’s home debut against Orlando City, the Fire are keeping an eye on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

One example is goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, a dual Polish-American national. During the Fire’s 0-0 tie last Saturday with Inter Miami, Slonina wore a yellow shirt that read NO WAR IN UKRAINE under his jersey. Following the match, Slonina, 17, discussed the situation with a maturity beyond his age.

“Of course, I have family in Poland, so it’s pretty close to their home,” Slonina said. “So I want to make sure that they are safe as well and the quicker that there could be no war, and love and peace in the world, they can stay safe and there’s less stress and worry about their safety and everything.

“Every war shouldn’t be on this earth. I think I believe in that and I’m going to continue to put as positive of a message as I can out there even if it’s just wearing it on my shirt after a game.”

Captain Rafael Czichos spoke carefully about what’s happening in eastern Europe. A German national born in Saudi Arabia, Czichos said it’s a really difficult situation, though he didn’t want to elaborate much further.

“I don’t want to talk about political stuff but I think in the year 2022, there shouldn’t be any war,” Czichos said. “And yeah, especially for me, my wife is half-Russian, so of course it’s a big subject at home. But yeah, it’s a political thing, and I don’t want to talk so much about it.”

On the soccer side, the Fire have plenty to talk about.

Slonina showed why he’s one of the world’s top prospects, making four saves, including a diving stop on an 87th-minute try by Miami’s Ariel Lassiter to preserve a point. Czichos looked like the leader and steady presence the Fire craved on the back line.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s high-level ability showed through, even though he was the focal point of Miami’s physical defense. Stanislav Ivanov had an encouraging night after a 2021 season marred by a knee injury, giving the Fire hope he could be an impactful winger opposite Jairo Torres when he arrives May 1.

Those are all reasons for the Fire to be positive about their soccer, though they’re fully aware of world events.

[The players] are humans, so they feel for people who find themselves innocently in war situations,” Hendrickson said. “I myself am very conscious about what’s going on in the world and how things are sometimes unfortunate for people who have no bearings or who [are] innocent people, innocent civilians. But we have a job to do and we have to continue to do our jobs and just hope and pray that things get better over there.”

