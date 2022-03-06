The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Facial recognition technology with global reach puts privacy in peril

Ubiquitous surveillance cameras could be used, possibly by bad actors, to identify people wherever they go.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
 March 06, 2022 03:28 PM
SHARE Facial recognition technology with global reach puts privacy in peril
IRS_Facial_Recognition.jpg

On Feb. 7, the IRS announced it would transition away from using a third-party service for facial recognition to help authenticate people creating new online accounts.

Susan Walsh/AP

Most people would hesitate to live in a home constructed entirely of windows that put their entire lives on display.

But that’s where we are headed online. Most recently, Clearview AI told investors it expects to be able to use its facial recognition technology to identify almost everyone in the world within a year. Manhattan-based Clearview AI’s technology goes beyond anything Big Brother dreamed of. It’s time for government, particularly at the federal level, to put its foot down as heavily as it can.

Editorials bug

Editorials

The company has not said it would make the technology available to just anyone who asks for it. But the increased threats of cyberattacks in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are a reminder that once our facial images are in an enormous database, they might easily fall into the hands of bad actors. And because the images Clearview AI uses are scraped without permission from numerous websites, other companies might spring up to do the same thing.

Last month, the Washington Post reported Clearview AI is telling investors it is on track to have 100 billion facial photos in its database, which comes to about 14 photos per person. The photos are scraped from Facebook, YouTube, Venmo, news media and millions of other websites. Governments, police departments and others can use the technology to identify almost anyone who comes within a surveillance camera’s range, which in some areas is pretty much everywhere. That covers a lot of turf.

Related

Early last year, the Chicago Police Department quietly signed a two-year, $49,875 contract with Clearview AI in hopes of identifying more criminals. The contract ended in May 2020 in the face of criticism.

Illinois is waging a lonely battle against Clearview AI’s facial recognition abuses. The state filed a lawsuit alleging Clearview did not ask for individuals’ permission and inform them how it would use their biometric information, as required under Illinois’ 2008 Biometric Information Privacy Act. Recently, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman declined to issue a summary judgment requested by Clearview AI and upheld most of Illinois’ arguments. The United Kingdom and Australia have fined Clearview for violating their privacy rules.

Related

At the moment, if people don’t want to be tracked electronically, they can leave their cellphones at home. But once facial recognition is everywhere, even that low-tech option won’t work. Do we want authorities to be able to identify every dissident at a rally? Individuals with the technology, including stalkers, could instantly learn the names, addresses and the rest of an electronic profile belonging to someone they happen to see.

If they use eyewear with connectivity, something some tech observers believe might go mainstream this year, targets wouldn’t know their photos had been taken surreptitiously and their identity revealed.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

What if Clearview AI or a similar company sells its services abroad? That could be used to flag someone working undercover on behalf of the United States. Spies have the same privacy concerns ordinary people do but with higher stakes. If someone in a foreign country suspects someone because, say, that person regularly goes to a certain office, authorities there could easily learn who it is if they use Clearview AI’s service to match a current facial image with one the target might have posted on social media as a teenager.

National security experts have a word for that: “terrifying.”

Related

Clearview AI says its patented algorithm has helped finding abducted children, identify people with dementia and apprehend drug traffickers, sex offenders and other criminals. There can be a place for facial recognition if it is used to solve crimes within a legal framework that protects the privacy of the innocent.

But we don’t want facial recognition to lead us into a dystopian world where our identities are constantly laid bare. The time to act is now.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
‘There’s no need for us to ask why. We know why.’ Racism.
U.S. Senate must pass anti-lynching bill
Threats to transgender Americans are real. It’s time to update federal civil rights laws
Dr. Ngozi Ezike served as steady medical guide for Illinoisans during pandemic
Madigan indictment brings hope of more ethical government in Illinois
Another milestone on the road to curing HIV is worth celebrating
The Latest
Loyola players and coaches celebrate after defeating Drake 64-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.
College Sports
Loyola returning to NCAA Tournament after defeating Drake for MVC title
This is the first time since 1962-63 that the Ramblers have reached the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons.
By Associated Press
March 06, 2022 04:14 PM
A teen boy was shot March 6, 2022, in Back of the Yards.
News
15-year-old boy shot in Back of the Yards
He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition
By Sun-Times Wire
March 06, 2022 03:41 PM
1378952895.jpg
Editorials
‘There’s no need for us to ask why. We know why.’ Racism.
Guards allowed Ukrainians to cross but blocked foreigners.
By Laura Washington
March 06, 2022 03:33 PM
Chicago’s Polar Plunge returned to North Avenue Beach on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
News
‘Cold day, but warm hearts’ — Lightfoot leads thousands diving into Lake Michigan for Polar Plunge
After going virtual last year, a shivering throng was back again to take the plunge Sunday at North Avenue Beach.
By Tom Schuba
March 06, 2022 03:32 PM
Chicago police investigate a shooting that wounded two officers in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street early Friday.
Crime
$1 million bail for man accused of shooting 2 Chicago cops at West Side hot dog stand
Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy said she couldn’t hold Kailon Harris-Caldwell without bail, as prosecutors requested, because he was hospitalized and didn’t appear in court.
By Tom Schuba
March 06, 2022 03:12 PM