Sunday, March 6, 2022
Horoscope for Sunday, March 6, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
 March 06, 2022 12:01 AM
Moon Alert

After 2 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your focus is on money and possessions. You might focus on taking care of something that you own. But for the next few weeks, you’ll be more involved with friends, plus clubs and organizations. This includes younger people as well as artistic, creative types. You’ll definitely be more popular.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Take note: The moon is in your sign today and tomorrow, which will heighten your emotions and your reactions to others. But the good news is it will also slightly increase your good luck! Meanwhile, relations with bosses and parents will become a stronger focus.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might want to hide or play things low-key. Nevertheless, a different astrological influence that exists for the next month will make you want to travel, explore and seek adventure! (“Should I pack tropical?”) You will have fun expanding your world.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Friendships are important to you, especially your interaction with a female friend. Meanwhile, in the next few weeks, disputes about shared property might arise. Fear not because it looks like you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are high visibility, which means people are talking about you. They notice you and they seem to know personal details about your private life as well. (Be aware of this.) Meanwhile, your focus on partners and close friends will be stronger in the next few weeks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You want to do something different! You want adventure, a chance to travel, an opportunity to see new places and meet new faces. In the next few weeks, you will work hard and people will help you. In fact, a work-related romance might begin. Woot!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel increasingly rewarded through your work and your health. You might focus on shared assets or jointly held property. Meanwhile, in the month ahead, you will have more opportunities to socialize, enjoy romance, sports and fun activities with kids. Yay me!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others, which is easy to do. This simply requires tolerance, accommodation and cooperation. In the next month, you will be busy at home with redecorating projects and busting activities!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be ready to help someone or perform a service for someone who needs your help. Despite your current focus on home and family, in fact, in the truth is that in the month ahead, you will be busy charming everyone and taking short trips. “I’m outta here! I’ve got things to do!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a busy time and today is a fun-loving, playful day. Enjoy pleasing yourself and doing exactly what you want. (“I deserve this.”) Meanwhile, you might attract money to you in the month ahead. Certainly, many of you will be working hard to earn it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will enjoy having a chance to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. You want to have a warm feeling in your tummy. Meanwhile, both Venus and Mars have entered your sign, which means you will be charming and energetic in the months to come. Everyone loves you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You feel powerful, which is one reason you want to enlighten someone about something. You want a serious, meaningful discussion — nothing superficial. For some of you, this could relate to a secret, hidden love affair. Of course, if it’s a secret, who’s talking?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tom Arnold (1959) shares your birthday. You are free-spirited and live by your own rules. You love style based on beauty, grace and elegant etiquette. You are dedicated to what you value. This year, service to others (especially family) will be a theme. Therefore, take care of your health so that you can be a resource to others. You might even consider a makeover?

