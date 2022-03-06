The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Health News Politics

Illinois’ top doctor Ngozi Ezike is being wooed to lead a Chicago health system

Sinai Chicago on the West and Southwest sides is looking to hire Ezike.

By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 March 06, 2022 10:37 AM
SHARE Illinois’ top doctor Ngozi Ezike is being wooed to lead a Chicago health system
Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, speaks during a news conference in 2021.

Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, speaks during a news conference in 2021.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Sinai Chicago on the West and Southwest sides is looking to woo Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health who has helped shepherd the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, to become president and CEO.

The Sinai board of directors has been authorized to negotiate an offer with Ezike, WBEZ has learned. Ezike would replace Karen Teitelbaum, who is stepping down after steering Sinai since 2014.

Through a spokeswoman, Ezike said she’s not announcing any future plans.

In a phone call, a Sinai spokesman initially said, “I’m not in a position to make an announcement.” In a follow-up email, he said the board has been working with an executive recruitment firm that during the fall and winter vetted internal and external candidates nationwide.

“We are confident that these efforts will result in a qualified and capable leader with both the vision and passion to guide Sinai Chicago into its second century of service,” the spokesman said.

Sinai is a so-called safety net that treats mostly low-income Black and Latino patients at its two main hospitals — Mt. Sinai and Holy Cross, Illinois public health records show. The nonprofit health system has a rich legacy in Chicago, treating patients for more than a century. In the early 1900s, Sinai established a hospital to take care of Eastern European Jewish immigrants and to train Jewish physicians who were denied those opportunities elsewhere, according to the health system.

Many prominent and connected leaders have served on Sinai’s board over the years, including former Chicago deputy mayor Steven Koch and Susan Sher, who was former First Lady Michelle Obama’s chief of staff.

Besides its two main hospitals, Sinai has many neighborhood clinics. Its research arm, Sinai Urban Health Institute, is well known for training an army of community health workers who help connect with nearby residents who suffer from some of the worst health disparities in Chicago.

Ezike became one of the most recognized public faces during the pandemic. She’s been a constant fixture at Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s news conferences, as he updated the public about the rollercoaster of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus over the last two years. Ezike delivered emotional, empathetic speeches in both English and Spanish, imploring Illinoisans to do their part to help overcome the virus.

In a heartfelt goodbye, Ezike announced earlier this week that she planned to leave the Illinois Department of Public Health on March 14. She spoke highly of her team of “unsung heroes,” and of the residents who have supported her during the pandemic.

“I absolutely received the renewing strength that people all across Illinois sent me through their prayers,” Ezike said. “All of the people and all of their stories I will carry always in my heart.”

She arrived at the department about three years ago. She’s an internist and pediatrician who spent more than 15 years at Cook County’s government-run health system, the biggest safety net in the region for patients who are low-income or uninsured.

Kristen Schorsch covers public health and Cook County on WBEZ’s government and politics desk. Follow her on Twitter @kschorsch.

Next Up In Default
1 killed, 2 teens among 12 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening
Boy, 17, shot walking in alley in Lawndale
Man, 24, charged with attempted murder of 2 officers shot outside West Side hot dog spot
CPD squad car struck by gunfire in West Pullman, no injuries reported
16-year-old boy critically wounded in Woodlawn shooting
Ukrainian woman weds Chicago fiancé ahead of return home to fight
The Latest
Armadillo. Photo: http://www.birdphotos.com, CC BY 3.0
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Illinois armadillos, backyard Cooper’s hawk, record smallmouth bass & northern pike
A note on how to report armadillos in Illinois, a well-photographed backyard Cooper’s hawk, and thoughts on Illinois-record smallmouth bass and northern pike are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
March 06, 2022 06:56 AM
Toews__2_.jpg
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews still believes in himself and the Blackhawks, even as rebuild looms
Despite lingering health concerns and uncertainty about the future, Toews insists he hasn’t yet played the best hockey of his career.
By Ben Pope
March 06, 2022 06:30 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I correct my boyfriend when he lies to people?
He has a habit of stretching the truth to everyone he meets — including his girlfriend.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 06, 2022 06:00 AM
A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.
Crime
1 killed, 2 teens among 12 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening
The fatal shooting occurred in South Chicago.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 06, 2022 03:44 AM
A person was fatally shot Novermber 3, 2021 in Chicago.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot walking in alley in Lawndale
The teen was walking in an alley in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street when he was struck in his right forearm by gunfire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 06, 2022 12:30 AM