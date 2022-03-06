The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 6, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

15-year-old boy shot in Back of the Yards

He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 06, 2022 03:41 PM
SHARE 15-year-old boy shot in Back of the Yards
A teen boy was shot March 6, 2022, in Back of the Yards.

A teen boy was shot March 6, 2022, in Back of the Yards.

Getty File Photo

A 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The boy was on the sidewalk about 2:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Wood Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Default
‘Cold day, but warm hearts’ — Lightfoot leads thousands diving into Lake Michigan for Polar Plunge
$1 million bail for man accused of shooting 2 Chicago cops at West Side hot dog stand
Almost a year after he was shot in the head on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Kayden Swann is thriving
Civilian evacuation ends as Russia continues to attack
A Toastmaster in Ghana: ‘The goal is to impact women more positively’
Fact-check: Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin playing numbers game with claim he reduced homicides by 40% his first year in office
The Latest
Loyola players and coaches celebrate after defeating Drake 64-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.
College Sports
Loyola returning to NCAA Tournament after defeating Drake for MVC title
This is the first time since 1962-63 that the Ramblers have reached the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons.
By Associated Press
March 06, 2022 04:14 PM
1378952895.jpg
Editorials
‘There’s no need for us to ask why. We know why.’ Racism.
Guards allowed Ukrainians to cross but blocked foreigners.
By Laura Washington
March 06, 2022 03:33 PM
Chicago’s Polar Plunge returned to North Avenue Beach on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
News
‘Cold day, but warm hearts’ — Lightfoot leads thousands diving into Lake Michigan for Polar Plunge
After going virtual last year, a shivering throng was back again to take the plunge Sunday at North Avenue Beach.
By Tom Schuba
March 06, 2022 03:32 PM
IRS_Facial_Recognition.jpg
Editorials
Facial recognition technology with global reach puts privacy in peril
Ubiquitous surveillance cameras could be used, possibly by bad actors, to identify people wherever they go.
By CST Editorial Board
March 06, 2022 03:28 PM
Chicago police investigate a shooting that wounded two officers in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street early Friday.
Crime
$1 million bail for man accused of shooting 2 Chicago cops at West Side hot dog stand
Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy said she couldn’t hold Kailon Harris-Caldwell without bail, as prosecutors requested, because he was hospitalized and didn’t appear in court.
By Tom Schuba
March 06, 2022 03:12 PM