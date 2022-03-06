15-year-old boy shot in Back of the Yards

A 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
The boy was on the sidewalk about 2:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Wood Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
