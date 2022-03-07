The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Recipes Taste

Salade nicoise is hearty, healthy and delicious

Salads can be satisfying and restorative in the cold weather, especially when layered with protein and sturdy vegetables.

By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 March 07, 2022 07:30 AM
SHARE Salade nicoise is hearty, healthy and delicious
A salade nicoise is essentially the sum of its ingredients — in this case, parboiled potatoes, al dente green beans, hard-cooked eggs and a smattering of salty, briny garnishes.

A salade nicoise is essentially the sum of its ingredients — in this case, parboiled potatoes, al dente green beans, hard-cooked eggs and a smattering of salty, briny garnishes.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

Sometimes we just need a salad, even when it’s really cold outside. Salads can be satisfying and restorative in the cold weather, especially when layered with protein and sturdy vegetables. For an enticing salad respite, a salade nicoise comes to mind.

While this Provencal-inspired salad is easily associated with sipping rose on a sunny terrace on the Cote d’Azur (don’t we wish), a salade nicoise is relatively flexible and composed of heartier ingredients for a light and fresh meal any time of year. The salad traditionally comprises a clockwork of ingredients, artfully arranged on a plate or platter. The co-star of the salad is tuna, and while you may sometimes find a piece of rare ahi tuna perched on your plate, I prefer to use jarred high-quality tuna in olive oil. Yep, the fancy stuff, which incidentally can be purchased in advance and stashed in the pantry, ready for an impulsive weeknight dinner.

Note that the olive oil truly makes a difference and is worth the caloric splurge. Unlike water, oil adds richness, body and lip-smacking flavor to the tuna. And the term “co-star” is correct, because a salade nicoise is essentially the sum of its ingredients — in this case, parboiled potatoes, al dente green beans, hard-cooked eggs, and a smattering of salty, briny garnishes, all of which complement each other beautifully and are bound together by an herby, piquant Dijon vinaigrette.

Salade Nicoise

Yield: Serves 2 as a light main course

INGREDIENTS:

Vinaigrette:

  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 garlic clove, minced or pushed through a press
  • 1 teaspoon minced tarragon (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salad:

  • 4 ounces green beans or haricots verts
  • 8 ounces new or small potatoes
  • Butter lettuce leaves
  • 2 hard-cooked eggs, peeled, halved or quartered
  • 1/2 small English cucumber, with skin, sliced on the diagonal
  • 1 cup halved grape or cherry tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup black olives, such as Kalamata or nicoise
  • 6 ounces tuna fillets in olive oil (half-heartedly drained)
  • 1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon capers, drained
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves
  • Finely grated lemon zest

DIRECTIONS:

1. Whisk the vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, tarragon, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Add the oil in a steady stream, whisking constantly to emulsify. Set aside until use (briefly whisk again before serving).

2. Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Add the beans and cook until bright in color and crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove with tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer to a colander and run under cold water to stop the cooking process.

3. To the same pot, add the potatoes. Bring the water back to a boil, then partially cover the pot and simmer until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife, about 15 minutes, depending on size. Drain and cool. Halve the potatoes and place in a small bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the vinaigrette and toss to coat.

4. Arrange the lettuce leaves on a serving platter or in a large, shallow serving bowl. Mound the beans, potatoes, egg halves, cucumbers, tomatoes and olives in a clockwise fashion around the plate. Place the tuna in the center. Scatter the onions and capers over the salad, then drizzle with the dressing to your taste. Garnish with parsley and lemon zest and serve immediately.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning food and wine writer, cookbook author and recipe developer. She also authors the blog TasteFood, a compilation of more than 600 original recipes, photos and stories.

Related

Next Up In Taste
Menu planner: beef stroganoff that’s a breeze to make
Paczki love. It’s real. And hopefully will help this guy on his first date
Cold-weather root veggies provide a bounty of delicious, healthy cooking options
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant to open in Chicago
Parachute, Oriole lead the Chicago pack for 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist nominations
Why cage-free eggs are becoming norm: It’s what people want
The Latest
A plow truck clears snow on the side of the street on W Addison St in Lakeview, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Weather
Inch of snow blankets Chicago; 1 to 3 inches more by noon and another round of snow Friday, forecasters say
A winter weather advisory in Cook, and DuPage counties ends at noon.
By David Struett
March 07, 2022 09:18 AM
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
Crime
Man stabbed in face while trying to stop shoplifter at River North Walgreens: police
The man was trying to stop another man from stealing items at a store in the 600 block of North Clark Street late Sunday when the suspect became irate and stabbed him in the face, neck and legs, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 07, 2022 08:19 AM
A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.
Crime
22 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend shootings in Chicago
The fatal shooting occurred in South Chicago.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 07, 2022 08:11 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We attend family’s events for their kids but they skip ours
Couple’s offspring get little attention for their birthdays and graduations.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 07, 2022 06:00 AM
A view of Glassdoor’s offices at 1330 W. Fulton St.
Chicago Enterprise
Worker migration to pick up as pandemic and winter loosen grips
Chicago’s business core could see activity jump in April as companies encourage more staff to return to the office.
By David Roeder
March 07, 2022 05:30 AM