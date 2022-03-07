Inch of snow blankets Chicago; 1 to 3 inches more by noon and more snow Friday, forecasters say

An inch of snow fell on parts of Chicago Monday morning, while forecasters expect another 1 to 3 inches of snow by the afternoon and more snow by the weekend.

At least 1.3 inches fell at O’Hare Airport, and a half inch at Midway Airport, by 6 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service’s Chicago office.

The heavy, wet snow was falling heaviest north of Interstate 88. A winter weather advisory in Cook, and DuPage counties ends at noon.

The snowfall came after a relatively warm weekend when temperatures reached the 60s on Saturday. Severe storms hit later that day, with gusts reaching at least 60 mph, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.

The weather will be peaceful for the next few days, with temperatures reaching the 40s each day until another round of snow hits Thursday night and Friday, the weather service said.

