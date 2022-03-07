The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Inch of snow blankets Chicago; 1 to 3 inches more by noon and more snow Friday, forecasters say

A winter weather advisory in Cook, and DuPage counties ends at noon.

David Struett By David Struett
 March 07, 2022 09:18 AM
A person walks on West Randolph Street in the Loop as snow falls Monday morning across the Chicago area.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

An inch of snow fell on parts of Chicago Monday morning, while forecasters expect another 1 to 3 inches of snow by the afternoon and more snow by the weekend.

At least 1.3 inches fell at O’Hare Airport, and a half inch at Midway Airport, by 6 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service’s Chicago office.

The heavy, wet snow was falling heaviest north of Interstate 88. A winter weather advisory in Cook, and DuPage counties ends at noon.

The snowfall came after a relatively warm weekend when temperatures reached the 60s on Saturday. Severe storms hit later that day, with gusts reaching at least 60 mph, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.

The weather will be peaceful for the next few days, with temperatures reaching the 40s each day until another round of snow hits Thursday night and Friday, the weather service said.

