The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
College Sports Sports

Gonzaga, Arizona stay on top of AP Top 25 poll

Mark Few’s Bulldogs claimed 52 of 61 first-place votes to hold the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week and eighth time this season going back to the preseason poll.

By Aaron Beard | Associated Press
 March 07, 2022 11:51 AM
SHARE Gonzaga, Arizona stay on top of AP Top 25 poll
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd holds up the the Pac-12 Conference Championship trophy.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd holds up the the Pac-12 Conference Championship trophy.

Rick Scuteri/AP

Gonzaga, Arizona and reigning national champion Baylor remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday while Tennessee cracked the top 10 for the first time this year and North Carolina returned to the Top 25 for the first time since November.

Mark Few’s Bulldogs claimed 52 of 61 first-place votes to hold the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week and eighth time this season going back to the preseason poll. The Wildcats stayed at No. 2 for the third straight week under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd and claimed six first-place votes, while Scott Drew’s Bears – who held the top spot for five weeks earlier this season — took the other three.

Auburn and Kentucky rounded out the top five, followed by Kansas, Duke, Villanova, Purdue and Tennessee. The Boilermakers and Volunteers tied for the No. 9 spot, with Tennessee tying No. 13 UCLA and No. 16 Illinois with the week’s biggest jump of four spots.

Southern California had the biggest fall of the week, tumbling five spots to No. 21 after losses to Arizona and UCLA last week. No. 18 Houston fell four spots.

No. 23 Colorado State joined the 25th-ranked Tar Heels as the poll’s new additions, bumping Ohio State and Alabama from last week’s rankings. The Rams spent four weeks in December and January in the poll, peaking at No. 20.

The Tar Heels opened the year at No. 19 but fell out of the rankings by Thanksgiving — part of the Atlantic Coast Conference having just one ranked team in the Blue Devils for most of the season.

They hadn’t received any votes in the past six polls, but jumped back in Monday after winning at Duke on Saturday in retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

THE TOP 25

1. Gonzaga 24-3

2. Arizona 28-3

3. Baylor 26-5

4. Auburn 27-4

5. Kentucky 25-6

6. Kansas 25-6

7. Duke 26-5

8. Villanova 23-7

9. Purdue 25-6

9. Tennessee 23-7

11. Providence 24-4

12. Wisconsin 24-6

13. UCLA 23-6

14. Texas Tech 23-8

15. Arkansas 24-7

16. Illinois 22-8

17. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 24-6

18. Houston 26-5

19. Murray St. 30-2

20. UConn 22-8

21. Southern Cal 25-6

22. Texas 21-10

23. Colorado St. 24-4

24. Iowa 22-9

25. North Carolina 23-8

Next Up In College Sports
South Carolina stays at No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25
Illinois State hires Ohio State assistant Ryan Pedon as new men’s basketball coach
No. 20 Illinois beats No. 24 Iowa for share of Big Ten title
This You Gotta See: Big Ten, Big East, ACC go tournament wild as Selection Sunday nears
Loyola returning to NCAA Tournament after defeating Drake for MVC title
Polling Place: Voters weigh in on Blackhawks’ new GM, Big Ten hoops, Bulls’ biggest flaw
The Latest
A person walks on West Randolph Street in the Loop as snow falls Monday morning across the Chicago area.
Weather
Nearly 3 inches of snow fall on Chicago, more snow expected Friday
A winter weather advisory in Cook, and DuPage counties ends at noon.
By David Struett
March 07, 2022 12:55 PM
Now that he’s heading back to Kansas City, former Bears coach Matt Nagy has his home on the market.
Bears
Matt Nagy’s house is for sale and it’s a Bears fan’s dream
The six-bed, six-bath home in Lake Bluff was purchased by Nagy and his family in 2018 and they wasted little time in making it their own.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
March 07, 2022 12:49 PM
Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School, 7414 N. Wolcott Ave., in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections.
Education
CPS ends mask mandate
As of next week face coverings will be optional at all Chicago Public Schools, the district announced Monday.
By Nader Issa
March 07, 2022 12:48 PM
Diego Damis, 41, holds his niece. He was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Kenwood Feb. 25.
Crime
Teen charged with fatally stabbing, robbing Hyde Park bartender
Keante McShan was charged with fatally stabbing Diego Damis on Feb. 25.
By Cindy Hernandez
March 07, 2022 12:37 PM
Ambulance.jpg
Crime
Burr Ridge police search for hit-and-run drivers who killed 16-year-old boy
Witnesses saw two vehicles strike the boy as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue Saturday evening.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 07, 2022 12:34 PM