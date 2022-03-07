The bounty of Braidwood Lake: Bass fishing on opening day was something to remember, worth FOTW

Madysen Meyers hoists a pair of largemouth bass of 4.8 and 4.2 pounds, typifying opening day at Braidwood Lake on March 1.

“Absolutely a stellar opener today,” Pete Banach said. “They bit on everything. My [stepdaughter] even came out to play for a while. And she made sure she used her time wisely [catching one of the biggest].”

She hopes to fish on the bass-fishing team at Reed-Custer next year.

Full view of Madysen Meyer with two of the big largemouth bass from opening day at Braidwood Lake. Provided photo

Those bass are worth a full-length view.

And it was a wonderful opening day on Braidwood, the cooling lake in southwestern Will County.

