Monday, March 7, 2022
Ogilvie Transportation Center deemed safe after evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

All Metra trains coming out of and into the station have been halted until further notice.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 07, 2022 05:11 PM
The Ogilvie Transportation Center was evacuated March 7, 2022, after reports of a suspicous package.

Screenshot of Metra video

Authorities safely cleared the Ogilvie Transportation Center on the Near West Side Monday evening after a ‘suspicious package’ was discovered near the tracks.

All Metra trains coming out of and into the station remain halted until further notice.

About 4 p.m., a ‘suspicious package; was reported on one of the station platforms in the 500 block of West Madison Street, according to Metra officials and Chicago police.

The station was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said.

Inbound and outbound trains on the Union Pacific North, Northwest and West lines have been halted, Metra officials said.

A canine was searching the station and authorities determined the area was safe and clear.

