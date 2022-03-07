Ogilvie Transportation Center deemed safe after evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

Authorities safely cleared the Ogilvie Transportation Center on the Near West Side Monday evening after a ‘suspicious package’ was discovered near the tracks.

All Metra trains coming out of and into the station remain halted until further notice.

About 4 p.m., a ‘suspicious package; was reported on one of the station platforms in the 500 block of West Madison Street, according to Metra officials and Chicago police.

The station was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said.

Inbound and outbound trains on the Union Pacific North, Northwest and West lines have been halted, Metra officials said.

A canine was searching the station and authorities determined the area was safe and clear.

