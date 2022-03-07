The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Ogilvie Transportation Center deemed safe after evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

All Metra trains coming out of and into the station were halted for about three hours, until the station was cleared.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 07, 2022 09:15 PM
Screenshot of Metra video

Authorities safely cleared the Ogilvie Transportation Center on the Near West Side Monday evening after a ‘suspicious package’ was discovered near the tracks.

About 4 p.m., a ‘suspicious package; was reported on one of the station platforms in the 500 block of West Madison Street, according to Metra officials and Chicago police.

The station was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said.

By 6:30 p.m., authorities determined the area was safe and clear.

Inbound and outbound Metra trains on the Union Pacific North, Northwest and West lines were halted until about 7 p.m.

