Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture News

The National, Mitski, The Roots among 2022 Pitchfork lineup

“This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” said Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
 March 08, 2022 10:00 AM
The Roots perform at “Hip Hop: Songs that Shook America” Screening/Event at The Apollo Theater on Oct. 07, 2019, in New York City. The band is scheduled to headline Pitchfork in July.

Getty Images

You can’t keep a great festival down.

Pitchfork Music Festival is back with a vengeance this year, back to its familiar, sweltering midsummer run — July 15-17 this time out— and with a robust lineup in tow.

Headlining this year’s three-day fest in Union Park (1501 W. Randolph) are The National (which played the first Pitchfork in 2006), Mitski and The Roots, Tuesday’s official announcement revealed.

“This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” said Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork. “Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

Singer Matt Berninger of The National performs onstage Irving Plaza on Jan. 25, 2018 in New York City. | Getty Images

Singer Matt Berninger of The National performs onstage at Irving Plaza on Jan. 25, 2018, in New York City. The National is set to headline Pitchfork Music Festival on July 15 in Chicago. |

Getty Images

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, and last year moved to September with strict COVID-19 restrictions in place including proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test, highly recommended use of masks, and even some performers requesting via social media that their fans don masks for their specific sets. The lines for entry were long but the crowds took it all in stride.

This year, the pandemic restrictions have — for now — been eased/lifted, and, according to the festivals’ website, Pitchfork “will adhere to the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 protocol. and will remain in close contact with city and state officials as regulations evolve. Festival attendees will be updated on COVID-19 protocol via email, and can find the latest safety guidelines.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 11 at pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

This year’s “early bird” prices: $99 for a single-day pass; $200 for a three-day pass. The Pitchfork PLUS upgrade is $199 for a single-day pass and $399 for a three-day pass. Payment plans are available.

Here’s the daily lineup:

Friday

  • The National
  • Spiritualized
  • Parquet Courts
  • Tierra Whack
  • Amber Mark
  • Dawn Richard
  • Tkay Maidza
  • Indigo De Souza
  • SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE
  • SPELLLING
  • Camp Cope
  • Wiki
  • Ethel Cain
  • CupcakKe

Saturday

  • Mitski
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • Lucy Dacus
  • Low
  • Magdalena Bay
  • Dry Cleaning
  • Karate
  • Iceage
  • Yeule
  • Arooj Aftab
  • The Armed
  • Chubby & the Gang
  • Hyd
  • Jeff Parker & the New Breed

Sunday

  • The Roots
  • Toro Y Moi
  • Earl Sweatshirt
  • Noname
  • BADBADNOTGOOD
  • Cate Le Bon
  • Tirzah
  • Xenia Rubinos
  • Erika de Casier
  • Injury Reserve
  • KAINA
  • L’Rain
  • Sofia Kourtesis
  • Pink Siifu

Visit PitchforkMusicFestival.com for more info.

Courtesy Pitchfork Music Festival

