Budget carrier Avelo to fly between Chicago and East Coast

Chicagoans will have a new option to travel to the East Coast this spring.

Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday that it will introduce nonstop service from Midway Airport to Tweed-New Haven Airport in southern Connecticut.

The route will make Chicago the first Midwest destination for Avelo when flights begin May 26.

The Houston-based budget airline started last year with a business model that focuses service on smaller airports that serve big metro areas.

Connecticut’s main airport is Bradley International Airport near the state’s capital of Hartford.

The route offers Chicago “a more convenient and affordable gateway to the New England and New York regions,” the airline said.

“Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second-largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced — and continues to enjoy — a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes,” the airline stated.

Avelo is offering a one-way $69 introductory fare for flights booked by March 22, 2022. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply.

The airline also has a West Coast hub based in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport.