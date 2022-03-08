At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

Jon Seidel, Sun-Times federal courts reporter, Dan Mihalopoulos, WBEZ government and politics reporter and Rachel Hinton, Better Government Association enterprise reporter joined hosts Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet At The Table to discuss the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Former U.S. NATO Ambassador and President of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs Ivo Daalder also joined the conversation to discuss the latest on conflicts in Ukraine.

Re-watch their conversation, recorded live on March 17, 2022, and stay tuned for next month’s show.