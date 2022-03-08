At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Sun-Times Federal Courts Reporter Jon Seidel, WBEZ Government & Politics Reporter Dan Mihalopoulos, Better Government Association Enterprise Reporter Rachel Hinton and former NATO Ambassador Ivo Daalder joined Lynn Sweet and Laura Washington At The Table on March 17 to discuss the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and the latest on the Ukraine war.

 March 18, 2022 12:16 PM
Re-watch their conversation, recorded live on March 17, 2022, and stay tuned for next month’s show.

