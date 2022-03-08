The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Seahawks send QB Russell Wilson to Broncos: report

The Seahawks will receive multiple first-round picks plus additional picks and players, according to NFL Network.

By USA TODAY SPORTS
 March 08, 2022 01:08 PM
The Broncos have reportedly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos landed their long-sought franchise quarterback after all – just not the one many expected.

Not long after news broke Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers had decided to stay with the Green Bay Packers, the Broncos agreed to acquire nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam reported.

The Seahawks will receive multiple first-round picks plus additional picks and players, Pelissero reported. Quarterback Drew Lock, who started 21 games for the Broncos the last three years, is headed to Seattle in the deal, per Pelissero.

The move comes just six days after Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team had no plans of trading Wilson.

“That’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players, and that’s not changed,” Carroll said on Wednesday. “It’s been the same every year we’ve been here so it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there.”

Refugees fleeing Ukraine wait for a train to Budapest in Zahony, Hungary on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Columnists
‘Why don’t we DO something?’
In face of war in Ukraine, the short answer, ‘Because we never do,’ is cold comfort.
By Neil Steinberg
March 08, 2022 02:08 PM
MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, Senior Vice President Patrick Houlihan, second from left, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword, second from right, and spokesman Glen Caplin arrive at the Major League Baseball Players Association headquarters in New York.
MLB
MLB threatens to cancel more games if labor deal isn’t reached on Tuesday
Both sides met again on Tuesday, but no new progress has been announced.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 08, 2022 02:03 PM
Instagram’s logo
Kids Online Safety Act would help protect children from social media harm
Children are suffering from eating disorders, depression and bullying as a result of too much time spent online, and big tech has been complicit.
By Jeffery M. Leving
March 08, 2022 02:00 PM
patch_badge.jpg
Crime
Woman, 70, found dead after police SWAT standoff in Edison Park
One person was arrested when the standoff ended Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 08, 2022 01:55 PM
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, whose office decided not to file any charges against a convicted federal felon who shot a man in self-defense in Melrose Park. But the man now faces prison time for violating terms of his probation in a previous federal gun case for having the gun he used to shoot the other man.
Politics
Kim Foxx won’t charge Melrose Park man over self-defense shooting, but he faces federal prison for violating probation by having a gun
Kevin Delaney faces at least eight months for violating terms of his federal probation. The Cook County state’s attorney faced criticism in another case last year also involving ‘mutual combatants.’
By Frank Main
March 08, 2022 01:41 PM