Seahawks send QB Russell Wilson to Broncos: report

The Denver Broncos landed their long-sought franchise quarterback after all – just not the one many expected.

Not long after news broke Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers had decided to stay with the Green Bay Packers, the Broncos agreed to acquire nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam reported.

The Seahawks will receive multiple first-round picks plus additional picks and players, Pelissero reported. Quarterback Drew Lock, who started 21 games for the Broncos the last three years, is headed to Seattle in the deal, per Pelissero.

The move comes just six days after Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team had no plans of trading Wilson.

“That’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players, and that’s not changed,” Carroll said on Wednesday. “It’s been the same every year we’ve been here so it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there.”

