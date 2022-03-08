The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Sports Media Sports Cubs

MLB’s new ‘Friday Night Baseball’ package will stream on Apple TV+

The broadcasts on Apple TV+ will include pregame and postgame shows and will not be subject to local blackout restrictions.

Associated Press By Associated Press
 March 08, 2022 03:02 PM
SHARE MLB’s new ‘Friday Night Baseball’ package will stream on Apple TV+
MLB and Apple that Apple TV+ will stream “Friday Night Baseball.” The service will carry two games each Friday that will not be subject to local blackout rules.

MLB and Apple that Apple TV+ will stream “Friday Night Baseball.” The service will carry two games each Friday that will not be subject to local blackout rules.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple will enter the live sports coverage arena with “Friday Night Baseball.”

Apple and Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Apple TV+ will carry a weekly doubleheader on Friday nights in eight countries when the regular season begins. Games will initially be available without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription.

MLB has been under a work stoppage since owners locked out players at the end of the collective bargaining agreement. At 97 days, it is the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history.

The broadcasts on Apple TV+ will include pregame and postgame shows and will not be subject to local broadcast blackout restrictions. Besides being shown in the United States, Canada and Mexico, games will also initially be available in Australia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

The agreement also includes the “MLB Big Inning” weekday show for fans in the U.S. as well as a livestream channel for those watching in the US and Canada.

MLB has been exploring selling a weeknight package of games with ESPN reducing its coverage of the regular season to 30 games, mostly on Sunday nights. Turner Sports will have games on Tuesday nights under a new rights deal that begins this season.

Apple and MLB have been closely aligned for years. MLB At Bat was one of the first apps to go live on the Apple app store in 2008.

The deal also comes as Apple is looking to expand to other leagues. The company has been pursuing streaming of NFL games when the league’s “Sunday Ticket” contract expires at the end of the upcoming season.

Next Up In Sports
‘Not going to stop me’: Cubs’ Brad Wieck ready for spring training months after heart surgery
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Ice-out, Braidwood hot, LaSalle opens, coho, lakers, river reports
Trevor Zegras’ success sets unfair standard for Kirby Dach evaluations with Blackhawks
Bears let franchise tag deadline pass with no movement
Will Aaron Rodgers’ return put crimp in Bears’ plans?
MLB threatens to cancel more games if labor deal isn’t reached on Tuesday
The Latest
Cubs pitcher Brad Wieck underwent a heart procedure for atrial fibrillation in August. Now, he says he’s ready for spring training.
Cubs
‘Not going to stop me’: Cubs’ Brad Wieck ready for spring training months after heart surgery
Cubs pitcher Brad Wieck underwent two heart procedures in less than two years.
By Maddie Lee
March 08, 2022 04:41 PM
Lori Lightfoot on election night in April 2019.
City Hall
An early look at the race for mayor of Chicago
The exit of former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan leaves field wide open, and increases the likelihood that a runoff election will again be needed between the top two vote-getters.
By Fran Spielman
March 08, 2022 04:12 PM
GettyImages_462897658.jpg
Books
Bob Dylan to muse on music he loves in new book this fall
The essays in ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song,’ scheduled for Nov. 8, will be ‘meditations and reflections on the human condition,’ his publisher says.
By Associated Press
March 08, 2022 04:04 PM
Tom Starcevich with a big lake trout caught Saturday out of Portage, Indiana. Provided photo
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Ice-out, Braidwood hot, LaSalle opens, coho, lakers, river reports
Very good bass fishing at Braidwood Lake, a brief preview before the opener of LaSalle Lake next Tuesday, March 15, the spread of open-water fishing around Chicago, lake trout and coho on southern Lake Michigan, and the return of river reports lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
March 08, 2022 03:54 PM
Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School, 7414 N. Wolcott Ave., in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections.
La Voz Chicago
CPS pone fin al mandato de las mascarillas
Después de que el distrito anunciara el lunes que los protectores faciales serán opcionales en todas las escuelas públicas de Chicago a partir de la próxima semana, el sindicato dijo que presentaría una denuncia por práctica laboral injusta.
By Nader Issa
March 08, 2022 03:47 PM