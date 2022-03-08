The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

After leaving Kyiv, Ukrainian woman sings on Chicago-based artist’s song to raise funds in support of her homeland: ‘It unites, it inspires, it helps a lot’

The goal is to encourage groups from all over the nation to record their renditions of the tune and send it to the artist so he can add it to the website to help generate more money for the cause.

Madeline Kenney By Madeline Kenney
 March 08, 2022 06:41 PM
SHARE After leaving Kyiv, Ukrainian woman sings on Chicago-based artist’s song to raise funds in support of her homeland: ‘It unites, it inspires, it helps a lot’
Olha Tsvyntarna, left, holds a Ukrainian Flag with her son Dmytro Tsvyntarnyi, 17, outside in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Olga and Dmytro fled Ukraine and made their way to the United States right after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Olha Tsvyntarna, left, holds a Ukrainian Flag with her son Dmytro Tsvyntarnyi, 17, outside in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Olga and Dmytro fled Ukraine and made their way to the United States right after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Olha Tsvyntarna was sleeping when the first bomb struck the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv in the morning hours of Feb. 24. She awoke to her husband shouting, “Wake up, wake up our son! Get things packed!” 

The threat of a war with Russia had been looming over Ukrainians for some time, but still that moment didn’t feel real. Tsvyntarna, 43, found herself frozen in fear and unable to comprehend what exactly was happening.

Her husband calmly gave her precise instructions on what she needed to do next. Then, he made her a cup of coffee because, she said, he didn’t want his wife to faint if her blood pressure got too low. 

Within an hour, Tsvyntarna was in a car with their 17-year-old son and two other families heading west, leaving behind her home and the man she’s loved for the last 20 years – uncertain about the journey that laid ahead.

“He saved us,” Tsvyntarna, now in Chicago, said Tuesday. “I cannot find the words to express how hard it was [to leave him] because this man, I have loved him with all my heart. We’ve been together for 20 years supporting each other, loving each other, and we’ve got a beautiful family. And we had a lot of plans… for our son, for ourselves. We were enjoying a happy life.

“There is a piece of my heart taken away from me, and I really hope I really hope that we’ll meet again and we’ll be together again but I cannot count on that and this is tearing me apart.”

While her husband stayed back to help Ukraine, Tsvyntarna and her son, Dymtro Tsvyntarnyi, spent the next seven days in cars, buses, planes and standing in nearly 12.5-mile lines at the border reaching Chicago, a place they settled on because of their familiarity with the city. 

The mother-son duo are currently staying with friends in Ukrainian Village on the city’s West Side with nothing more than a suitcase they split between them. 

Being away from home has been a constant struggle for Tsvyntarna. She said she feels unwell; her hands shake as she speaks. She’s been suffering from panic attacks since she’s left. 

“But I’m not in a position to whine about my state right now because I know in Ukraine” it could be worse, she said.

Tsvyntarna feels “helpless.” She’s looking for ways to help her homeland, despite being more than 5,000 miles away.

As Tsvyntarna fled the Ukraine, Ira Antelis, a Chicago-based artist, watched the Russian invasion unfold on the news. He felt “wracked” and “powerless.” But he also felt an “urgency to do something,” and turned to music.

“Whether you go back to ‘We Are The World’ or things like that, [songs are] just very powerful things,” said Antelis, who composed “We Sing for Ukraine.”

Tsvyntarna, who was connected to Antelis through a mutual acquaintance, was one of five Ukrainians who joined 15 other local artists in recording “We Sing for Ukraine,” which was produced Monday night at Audio Tree Recording Studio in Bucktown. The song, dropping Tuesday evening, will cost $1 per download, with all proceeds going to Abundance International, an organization that helps support orphanages in Ukraine.

Antelis said producing the song was an emotional experience.

“There [were] a lot of tears... You put yourself in their shoes, you think, ‘Oh my God, like this woman a week ago was in a house, with a kid, and it’s all gone,’” said Antelis, whose goal is to have groups from all over record their renditions of the tune and send it to him so he can add it to the website to help generate more money for the cause.

“To hear [Tsvyntarna] sing it was ... very moving. And hopefully we can start a little movement to just help in anyway we can.”

Tsvyntarna said people at the studio offered their support and help after recording song.

“It unites, it inspires, it helps a lot,” she said. “We feel like we are not abandoned... we have friends, we have support.”

Next Up In Default
Pritzker freezes state funding for Madigan-sponsored Rebuild Illinois projects
Friends of the Parks puts chips on the table in Chicago casino sweepstakes
Man shot and killed during argument at a store in Englewood
Highly rated Chicago high school’s LSC to vote whether to recommend CPS fire its principal
An early look at the race for mayor of Chicago
Woman, 70, found dead after police SWAT standoff in Edison Park
The Latest
State Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago.
The Watchdogs
Pritzker freezes state funding for Madigan-sponsored Rebuild Illinois projects
Nine Democratic legislators had asked the governor for the freeze, citing an investigation by the Better Government Association published by the Sun-Times in January.
By Chuck Neubauer | Better Government Association and Sandy Bergo | Better Government Association
March 08, 2022 07:15 PM
57772.jpg
White Sox
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to fans: “Sorry, we didn’t want this to happen’
Hendriks among locked out players working out at players union camp Tuesday
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 08, 2022 07:07 PM
A rendering of how McCormick Place’s Lakeside Center might look as a casino.
City Hall
Friends of the Parks puts chips on the table in Chicago casino sweepstakes
In a letter to supporters and contributors, Friends of the Parks Executive Director Juanita Irizarry made a point-by-point argument for why the plan by casino magnate Neil Bluhm was the best of five competing proposals.
By Fran Spielman and David Roeder
March 08, 2022 06:01 PM
People from Ukraine arrive at the main train station on a train from Poland.
Columnists
A bleak International Women’s Day in Ukraine is cause to worry about what lies ahead
This illegal invasion of a sovereign nation is already an immense tragedy, and it will only get worse, especially for women and girls.
By S. E. Cupp
March 08, 2022 06:00 PM
William McDade, 8, gets inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine while his mom Jennifer reads to him after a press conference about COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 at Comer Children’s Hospital in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021.
Editorials
CPS parents, if you haven’t done so yet —please get your children vaccinated
Vaccination rates are increasing, but only 49% of students overall are fully vaccinated. At dozens of schools, the vaccination rate is 10% or fewer.
By CST Editorial Board
March 08, 2022 06:00 PM