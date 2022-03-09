The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
 March 09, 2022 12:01 AM
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next few weeks, you will play your cards close to your chest. You might even be secretive. You definitely will be successful doing research because you will easily discover hidden information and discern the subtext of things. (Don’t leave home without your deerstalker.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will be more involved with younger people in the next few weeks. This could be a younger friend, but more likely you will be more involved with a group or an organization. This same window of time is an excellent time to define goals. (Goals help keep you on track and make decision-making easier.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs will be ready to listen to you in the next few weeks. It will be apparent to them that you have something to say, and they want to hear it. Personally, you might start to make plans about your general direction in life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have a lovely opportunity in the next few weeks to study and learn. You might use this same astrological influence to finish a manuscript or an important paper. Many of you will make travel plans and indeed, some of you will travel.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This year you will benefit more than usual from the wealth and resources of others. This boon might come to you via your partner or from an inheritance or money from the government. In the next few weeks, discussions about shared property might occur.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Expect to have lively discussions with partners and close friends in the next few weeks because your ruler Mercury will be opposite your sign. For some of you, this means you will attract someone to you who is chatty and talkative. Yada, yada, yada.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with certain tasks in the next few weeks. Some will do this at work; some will do this in your personal life. All of you will accomplish a lot, which could lead to a promotion or a better job. This might also improve your health.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the next few weeks, you will enjoy puzzles, mind games, arts and crafts and a chance to express your creative talents, especially mentally or using your hands. You are a trickster and will welcome opportunities for a few pranks. Playful times with kids will delight.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your focus is on home and family. In the next few weeks, you might tackle home repairs. Family discussions will take place, probably about real estate opportunities or ways to improve where you live. This could include plans for a residential move.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next few weeks because you’re busy with appointments, short trips plus increased reading, writing and studying. You will be full of ideas and eager to share your thoughts with others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s not surprising that in the next few weeks, you will have money-making ideas because this year, you will become richer! Something will happen to swell your coffers. Perhaps you will earn more, or you might receive gifts or an inheritance?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your need to talk to others and enlighten them about your ideas and hopes for the future will be very strong in the next few weeks. This is why it’s important to interact with others online or in person because you need to be heard. You have something to say!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Oscar Isaac (1979) shares your birthday. You are charming and have a great sense of humor. You are also compassionate and caring for those who are less fortunate. In particular, you have a strong sense of justice. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you will be letting go of what is no longer relevant in your life.

