Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Nation/World News

Octopus ancestors, found in Montana, lived even before dinosaurs, study finds

The 4.7-inch fossil has 10 limbs — not eight — each with two rows of suckers. Scientists, who named the species for President Joe Biden, say it probably lived in a shallow, tropical ocean bay.

Associated Press By Associated Press
 March 09, 2022 04:31 PM
Scientists have found the oldest known ancestor of octopuses — an approximately 330-million-year-old fossil unearthed in Montana.

The researchers concluded the ancient creature lived millions of years earlier than previously believed, meaning that octopuses originated before the era of dinosaurs.

The 4.7-inch fossil has 10 limbs — modern octopuses have eight — each with two rows of suckers. It probably lived in a shallow, tropical ocean bay.

“It’s very rare to find soft tissue fossils except in a few places,” said Mike Vecchione, a Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History zoologist who wasn’t involved in the study. “This is a very exciting finding. It pushes back the ancestry much farther than previously known.”

The specimen was discovered in Montana’s Bear Gulch limestone formation and donated to the Royal Ontario Museum in Canada in 1988.

For decades, the fossil sat overlooked in a drawer while scientists studied fossil sharks and other finds from the site.

Then, paleontologists noticed the 10 tiny limbs encased in limestone.

The well-preserved fossil also “shows some evidence of an ink sac,” probably used to squirt out a dark liquid cloak to help to evade predators, just like modern octopuses, said Christopher Whalen, an American Museum of Natural History paleontologist and co-author of the study examining the fossil, published in the journal Nature Communications.

The creature, a vampyropod, was likely the ancestor of modern octopuses and also vampire squid, a confusingly named marine critter that’s much closer to an octopus than a squid.

Previously, the “oldest known definitive” vampyropod was from around 240 million years ago, the authors said.

Naming the fossil after President Joe Biden, the scientists dubbed the newly discovered species Syllipsimopodi bideni. They say that was because of theiradmiration for the president’s science and research priorities.

The Latest
Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars: 2021 NWSL Championship
Red Stars
NWSL introduces former NHL, National Lacrosse League executive Jessica Berman as new commissioner
Berman officially starts her four-year term with the NWSL on April 20.
By Annie Costabile
March 09, 2022 04:45 PM
Flanked by family members, supporters, attorneys and bodyguards, “Empire” star Jussie Smollett walks out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as the jury deliberates Wednesday afternoon.
Crime
Jussie Smollett could get ‘a taste of jail’ at sentencing Thursday, expert says
Other legal experts watching the case, though, say the former “Empire” actor could also end up with probation for the hoax hate crime.
By Matthew Hendrickson
March 09, 2022 04:31 PM
merlin_92026667.jpg
Crime
Chicago’s top cop says he made decision to pull officers from street after heroin bust involving internal affairs chief’s car
Supt. David Brown on Wednesday said the cops were moved from their normal assignments ‘until we fully understand the conduct of every officer involved.’
By Tom SchubaFrank Main, and 1 more
March 09, 2022 04:10 PM
Film_Review___Turning_Red.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Turning Red’: Our little girl is becoming a ... panda?
A spirited, borderline obnoxious 13-year-old makes Hulk-like transformations in underwhelming Pixar film.
By Richard Roeper
March 09, 2022 04:09 PM
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament - Ohio State v Illinois
College Sports
The Big 10: Kofi Cockburn vs. Johnny Davis, ‘three-peats’ in Indy and all my award picks
The Illini and Badgers were conference co-champs in the regular season, and a couple of awards don’t do anything to tip the scales. That’s what the Big Ten tournament is for.
By Steve Greenberg
March 09, 2022 04:05 PM