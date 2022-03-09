The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
News Metro/State Crime

Caregiver charged with first-degree murder for beating death of 6-year-old boy in Round Lake Beach

Tracy Thomas, 34, was initially charged with aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery but Lake County prosecutors have since filed an additional charge of first-degree murder.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 09, 2022 06:08 PM
A man has been charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 6-year-old Jayceon Wright.

File photo

A man has been charged with murder after beating 6-year-old Jayceon Wright to death last month in Round Lake Beach.

Jayceon’s mother’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Tracy Thomas, was initially charged with aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery but Lake County prosecutors have since filed an additional charge of first-degree murder, the office announced Wednesday.

The murder charges were filed after an autopsy revealed multiple injuries from an assault, according to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.

On Feb. 21, Jayceon was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after his mother found him unresponsive at their home, according to Round Lake Beach police.

Jayceon suffered significant head trauma and was pronounced dead four days later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Thomas turned himself in Feb. 25 and was ordered held on $500,000 bond for the battery charges.

He is scheduled to appear again in court Wednesday.

