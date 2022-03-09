The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
DePaul falls in Big East tournament opener

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 17 points to lead four players in double figures, but the Blue Demons suffered a 92-73 loss to St. John’s and were eliminated in the first round.

By Sun-Times wires
 March 09, 2022 10:59 PM
St. John’s Esahia Nyiwe (left) and Posh Alexander defend DePaul’s Courvoisier McCauley during the second half&nbsp;in New York.

Frank Franklin II/AP

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 17 points and six rebounds, but 10th-seeded DePaul suffered a 92-73 loss to seventh-seeded St. John’s and was eliminated in the first round of the Big East tournament in New York.

The Blue Demons opened the game with a 12-2 run as Freeman-Liberty led the way with six points. But St. John’s went on a 24-5 run over a span of eight-plus minutes to take a 26-17 lead.

The Blue Demons (15-16) pulled to within two after a pair of Nick Ongenda baskets, a Freeman-Liberty free throw and a basket in the paint by Brandon Johnson. Julian Champagnie anwered with 12 straight points for St. John’s and the Red Storm (17-14) scored the final 11 points of the first half to take a commanding 49-29 lead. The Blue Demons couldn’t close the deficit in the second half.

Champagnie had 26 points to lead the Red Storm (17-14).

