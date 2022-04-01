The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
Police_Tape_3.jpg

Chicago sees a drop in homicides and shootings, but carjackings and other crimes are up from year ago

The drop in shootings has been the greatest in 15 of the city’s most violent community areas. But those neighborhoods still accounted for 64% of the city’s homicides and 60% of the people shot.

Andy Boyle By Andy Boyle
   
SHARE Chicago sees a drop in homicides and shootings, but carjackings and other crimes are up from year ago
SHARE Chicago sees a drop in homicides and shootings, but carjackings and other crimes are up from year ago

After seeing the most violent year since the 1990s, Chicago has logged fewer shootings and murders so far this year though other crimes like carjackings are up.

Homicides are down almost 7% compared to this time last year, with 128 people killed through the end of March, according to the latest police data.The number of people shot — 593 — is down 15%.

The drop in shootings has been the greatest in 15 of the city’s most violent community areas that have been targeted by the Lightfoot administration, according to a Sun-Times analysis.


Overall, those areas on the West and South sides have seen a 24% decrease in the number of people shot, or 110 fewer than last year, accounting for nearly all of this year’s decrease in shootings.In three of them, shooting victims dropped by half or more.

But those 15 areas still accounted for 64% of the city’s homicides and 60% of the people shot, and they remain more than eight times more violent than the rest of the city.In five of them, homicides have increased this year.

Many other types of crimes have increased across the city this year. After seeing a drop earlier in the year following the creation of a task force, the number of people carjacked —499 — is up 3%.

In a statement accompanying end-of-month statistics, the Chicago Police Department said it has made 72 arrests for carjacking this year, with 57% of them juveniles. It didn’t say how many of those arrests were for carjackings committed this year.

Robberies are up 11%, burglaries are up 36%, motor vehicle thefts are up 43% and thefts are up 70%. Aggravated batteries are up 9% and sexual assaults 3%.

Number of crimes by type from Jan. 1 to Mar. 27

2019 2020 2021 2022 Trend
Source: A Sun-Times analysis of CPD data Graphic by Jesse Howe/Sun-Times

But some of those crimes are down from what they were in 2019, which Police Superintendent David Brown has repeatedly referred to as the city’s baseline goal because it was before the pandemic hit.

Burglaries are down 22% compared to that year, aggravated batteries are down 7% and sexual assaults are down 2%. All other major crimes are up.

Experts have said the jump in some crime statistics, such as burglaries, thefts and robberies, could be because more people out and about, leaving their homes and heading back to work.

Many major cities have seen a rise in violent crime, according to FBI statistics, with a nearly 30% spike in homicides nationwide for 2020. The agency hasn’t released statistics for yet, but Chicago saw a 60% increase inhomicides in 2020 compared to 2019.

Change in crimes compared to 2022 by type from Jan. 1 to Mar. 27

Compared to
2022 2021 2020 2019
Source: A Sun-Times analysis of CPD data Graphic by Jesse Howe/Sun-Times

The Englewood police district on the South Side has been the most violent so far this year, with 62 homicide and shooting victims, giving it a rate of 10.6 victims per 10,000 residents, according to a Sun-Times analysis. That makes it five times more violent than the city’s average of 2.1.

The Loop and River North police districts have also seen a rise in homicide and shooting victims, with 20 so far this year, compared to three last year. Their victim rates per 10,000 residents are 1.5 and 0.5, both less than the city average.

Fatal and non-fatal shootings in Chicago by community area

The maps below show the number of homicide and gun violence victims per 10,000 residents between Jan. 1 to Mar. 27.

Victims per 10,000 residents

5 10 15 20 25
Source: A Sun-Times analysis of CPD data Graphic by Jesse Howe/Sun-Times

The department noted in its press release it had cleared 88 murder cases this year, with a clearance rate of almost 69%. It doesn’t say how many of those cases ended in an arrest, or how many are cases from this year. In 2021, according to a Sun-Times analysis, the police boasted of a record high clearance rate though half of the murder cases didn’t end in an arrest.

The department also says it’s taken 2,541 guns off the street so far this year.

Metro/State
FBI investigating ghost payrolling at Cook County Sheriff’s Office
Business
Jeep plant near Rockford slated for more job cuts
Crime
DNA evidence ties Cleveland man to sexual assaults in Lake View and Portage Park from 25 years ago
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Cubs starting pitcher Wade Miley is schedule to resume throwing after 10 days.
Cubs
Cubs’ Wade Miley, Andrelton Simmons expected to start season on IL
An MRI revealed inflammation in Wade Miley’s left elbow.
By Maddie Lee
 
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is getting a lot of television airtime as spokesman for a sports betting app.
Columnists
Pardon me, Drew Brees, while I make it rain on your ‘bet life’
With the NCAA Final Four bringing more wall-to-wall TV commercials urging us to bet on sports, here’s a reminder that gambling is a problem for many — and what you can do.
By Mark Brown
 
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks before the 2022 World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar.
Soccer
U.S. draws England, Iran at World Cup
The United States will play either Ukraine, Wales or Scotland in its opener.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Garrett Crochet will likely under go Tommy John surgery and miss the season.
White Sox
White Sox’ Garrett Crochet likely headed for Tommy John surgery
MRI reveals ligament damage for White Sox lefty.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Los Angeles Clippers v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
The Bulls’ inability to beat anybody who’s anybody is the story that won’t go away
It remains an unfortunate truth as the postseason approaches.
By Rick Morrissey
 