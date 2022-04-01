The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
Girl, 7, seriously hurt in Altgeld Gardens hit-and-run

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A 7-year-old girl was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

Just after 3 p.m., was in the street when she was struck by a vehicle heading east in the 900 block of East 133rd Street, Chicago police said.

She suffered injuries to both her legs and right arm and was transported to Roseland Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

The Major Accident Unit is investigating.

