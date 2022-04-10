Horoscope for Sunday, April 10, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Steer clear of power struggles, especially with parents, bosses, teachers and the police. They will do you no good. You will not win. Instead, try to relax and go with the flow. Let things go. Don’t get your belly in a rash.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be doing a slow boil about something that rankles you; but you can’t speak up. (This is the worst, isn’t it?) You are probably wise to refrain from making a scene because things could get nasty. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might find yourself at odds with a friend or a member of a group. When it comes right down to it, this is really just a power struggle, isn’t it? You want your way; they want their way. But when the annals of history are written, will any of this make a difference?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Power struggles with bosses, parents and the police are likely. Naturally, you have a choice. This doesn’t have to happen. Because these confrontations could be nasty (because they are power struggles), give them a wide berth! Run the other direction for your own peace of mind.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Lighten up about differences in religion and belief systems because these will lead to unpleasant power struggles. Although we all have more in common than not — in other words, we all want to be happy and we don’t want to suffer — nevertheless, people do have different ideologies.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Quarrels about shared property, taxes, debt as well as shared responsibilities might erupt today. Very likely, these are basically struggles about power and control. Be smart and don’t get involved. Relax and instead — enjoy your day! Why not?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be patient with partners and close friends today because arguments might break out that are really based on ego battles. Not a pretty picture. They will do you no good because you like harmony in your surroundings. Even though you are a clever debater,- you like to keep the peace.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Avoid arguments at work today because anger only makes everyone miserable. Possibly, some of you might get into an argument about a pet. Or it might even be something that relates to your health? Sometimes you feel you’re right and it matters. But what really matters is your own happiness. Stay chill.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Steer clear of arguments with your kids. Once there is anger in the family, all family members suffer. Is this worth it? Life is short. Meanwhile, family is important; in fact, family is gold. Respect the peace and harmony of your family. Be forgiving and kind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a classic day for a family argument, possibly with a parent or someone else. It might arise from a general discussion or it could relate to home repairs. More than most signs, you value family, tradition and security. Do what you can to keep the peace in your family. Harmony is invaluable.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are bright and clever, and today you might be tempted to get into an argument because someone says something that you know isn’t true. Or perhaps you disagree. Whatever the case, it will probably be a power struggle. Is it worth it to destroy everyone’s peaceful day? Not really.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Squabbles about money and possessions might ruin your day today. Why would you want to do that? Forget any power struggles that you encounter. Don’t take the bait. Put your own happiness first. Relax.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor David Harbour (1975) shares your birthday. You are goal-oriented, you have a plan, you make lists, you want to achieve your objectives. Nevertheless, you are also playful and forever youthful! This year will be more quiet and slower-paced. It’s the perfect year to focus on friendships and close relationships. Be willing to let others help you. Relax.