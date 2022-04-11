Horoscope for Monday, April 11, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week begins on a positive note because the moon is in your fellow Fire sign. This makes you feel friendly and sociable with everyone, especially young people. Enjoy the arts as well as social occasions and playful times with kids. Romance will flourish!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to focus on home and family matters. A family discussion could be significant, especially with a female relative. With Mercury now in your sign, you have something to say! (Mercury will be in Taurus for the rest of the month.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s a busy day! You have lots of mental energy, which is why you’re involved with siblings, neighbors, relatives and daily contacts. Short trips and discussions with others will be an exciting beginning to this week. Fortunately, in the eyes of everyone, you look great!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money issues are on your mind as this week begins. Quite likely, you will make whatever headway you seek because the sun at the top of your chart is casting you in a flattering spotlight. People admire you now, especially people in power. You can use this!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing nicely with the Sun in your fellow Fire sign. Travel plans definitely appeal! You want to do something to expand your world and discover adventure. The saying that a change is as good as a rest appeals to you!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you are happy to begin this week in a low-key way. You will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes to take care of business. It’s a good time to study and learn something. You’re working hard and probably delegating to others. “Move that mountain.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to discuss future goals with a friend, perhaps a female. Meanwhile, get more rest while the sun is opposite your sign for the next two weeks. The sun is your source of energy and in your chart, it’s now as far away from Libra as it can get all year.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This week begins very high visibility! For various reasons, people seem to know personal details about your private life. Cope with this as best you can. Likewise, cope with the increased chaos and activity taking place at home or within the family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are the traveler of the zodiac, and today, you feel like you want to get outta Dodge. You want to do something different! You want stimulation! You want a sense of adventure! Fortunately, this is an excellent time to take a vacation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

While home and family are a strong focus now, today is a good time to tackle paperwork and anything you’ve been putting off or trying to ignore, especially about taxes, debt and insurance issues. Roll up your sleeves and dig in — even if it’s just for 20 minutes, you’ll be glad you did.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because the moon is in a sign that is directly opposite your sign today, this means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Hey, this is no biggie. It simply requires a little tolerance and cooperation. You’ve got this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent way to begin your week. Relations with others are smooth. Today you’re focused on earnings, money and cash flow. Meanwhile, you’re ready to work. In particular, you’re willing to work on behalf of others or perform a service for someone.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Summer Walker (1996) shares your birthday. You are an idealist with a passionate personality. One thing is certain: You will protect and support your loved ones. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy yourself. In particular, you might rekindle old friendships. This year it’s important to appreciate who you are and what you have. Let your hair down and loosen up!

