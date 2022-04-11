The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Fire suffer first loss of season

Brian Gutierrez’s second yellow card proved costly against Orlando City.

By Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Fire suffer first loss of season
Inter Miami CF v Chicago Fire FC

Fire Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutierrez was having a good game, but the yellow cards spoiled everything.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Fire entered their game Saturday against Orlando City without four key players, and they played the second half a man down. It all proved to be too much to overcome in a 1-0 loss, their first of the season.

Midfielders Fabian Herbers and Xherdan Shaqiri and defender Miguel Navarro were out with injuries, and captain Rafael Czichos missed his second consecutive game because of health and safety protocols.

Then Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutierrez was shown his second yellow card in the 43rd minute. Ercan Kara scored on a header for his first career MLS goal in the 59th minute. It was the first time the Fire have trailed this season.

“It might have been a difficult call on the second yellow,” Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “But that first yellow is something that he has to learn from, and all the other players have to learn from. That’s a really poor yellow to get, standing in front of the ball, trying to block the free kick like that. That’s inexcusable. So hoping he learns from that because that’s what really did him in.”

Hendrickson liked the effort from the replacements, but he came back to Gutierrez’s ejection.

“I thought they did well,’’ he said. ‘‘[Jonathan Bornstein], [Jhon] Espinoza, Gutierrez, I thought they all came in and did well. Before that red card, I thought Gutierrez was playing well. I thought he was moving the ball. He’s a young kid. Hopefully, he learns from this. I thought he was having a good game up until then. That really hurt us as a team.”

Orlando (3-2-2, 11 points) outshot the Fire 21-7 and had a 6-2 edge in shots on goal. Gabriel Slonina had five saves for the Fire (2-1-3, nine points). The Fire have allowed only two goals, tied with the Union for the fewest in MLS.

Next Up In Sports
Hot Scottie: Scheffler rules Masters
Bulls end regular season with win; now it’s deer season
This You Gotta See: WNBA draft, Cubs reunite with Kris Bryant, Bulls-Bucks gets underway
Stars extend Blackhawks’ losing streak to seven as goalie Kevin Lankinen regresses again
It’s all in the details for Bulls if they have any playoff hopes
‘Important’ start for Michael Kopech, win for White Sox
The Latest
1390738060.jpg
Golf
Hot Scottie: Scheffler rules Masters
Scottie Scheffler joined Ian Woosnam in 1991 as the only players to win a major — the Masters in both cases — in their debuts at No. 1 in the world.
By Doug Ferguson | AP
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, April 11, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
PWill8.jpg
Bulls
Bulls end regular season with win; now it’s deer season
With Milwaukee losing and Boston winning on Sunday, the Bulls and Bucks were locked into a first-round playoff series, which starts next weekend in the house of the defending NBA champions.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Bulls
This You Gotta See: WNBA draft, Cubs reunite with Kris Bryant, Bulls-Bucks gets underway
Do the Bulls have a playoff pulse?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Maintenance workers clean up Sunday after six people were shot at an apartment building in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue in Elgin.
Crime
6 shot, 1 fatally, during gathering in Elgin
A man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, succumbed to his injuries, police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 