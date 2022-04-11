Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
Dacari Williams, 26, was walking out of a store in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone opened fire around 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
Williams was shot in his chest, arm and thigh. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
Derek King has struggled this season to teach the Hawks to not chase whoever they’re guarding all over the zone, the way they were instructed to under Jeremy Colliton.
The tour was slated to launch April 19 in San Antonio, Texas. The postponement does not include his appearance at the Suenos Music Festival in Chicago’s Grant Park on May 29.
The feds agreed to charge Solis with one bribery count “based upon the substantial assistance” Solis had provided to law enforcement. If he holds up his end of the bargain, prosecutors have agreed to seek dismissal of the bribery charge filed against him last week.
In a one-on-one with the Sun-Times, not only did Donovan explain his coaching philosophy as far as accountability, but also what needs to happen moving forward with this group - going into the playoffs and beyond from his coaching seat.
The variety of southern Lake Michigan — coho, brown trout, steelhead, lake trout, smallmouth bass — leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; plus the bite for crappie picks up inland.