The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in South Shore

Dacari Williams, 26, was walking out of a store in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in South Shore
A man was fatally shot Apr. 11, 2022, in South Shore.

A man was fatally shot Apr. 11, 2022, in South Shore.

Getty File Photo

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

Dacari Williams, 26, was walking out of a store in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone opened fire around 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

Williams was shot in his chest, arm and thigh. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Ex-Ald. Danny Solis’ secret deal with feds goes public
CPD should halt controversial push for more ‘positive’ interactions, monitor says in echoing AG
Man who cooperated with feds against ‘Uncle Mick’ gambling ring cuts deal
5 shot, several undetonated devices found at New York City subway station
2 people killed, 3 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday
Girl, 17, wounded in drive-by shooting near Chicago State University
The Latest
D_Coverage.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks stress communication, quicker switches in effort to tighten defensive coverage
Derek King has struggled this season to teach the Hawks to not chase whoever they’re guarding all over the zone, the way they were instructed to under Jeremy Colliton.
By Ben Pope
 
J Balvin attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena earlier this month in Las Vegas. The singer has postponed his upcoming tour.
Music
J Balvin postpones tour due to COVID-related ‘production challenges’
The tour was slated to launch April 19 in San Antonio, Texas. The postponement does not include his appearance at the Suenos Music Festival in Chicago’s Grant Park on May 29.
By USA TODAY
 
Ald. Danny Solis (25th). | Sun-Times files
Crime
Ex-Ald. Danny Solis’ secret deal with feds goes public
The feds agreed to charge Solis with one bribery count “based upon the substantial assistance” Solis had provided to law enforcement. If he holds up his end of the bargain, prosecutors have agreed to seek dismissal of the bribery charge filed against him last week.
By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak
 
BillyD3.jpg
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan on accountability of season start to finish
In a one-on-one with the Sun-Times, not only did Donovan explain his coaching philosophy as far as accountability, but also what needs to happen moving forward with this group - going into the playoffs and beyond from his coaching seat.
By Joe Cowley
 
Nikolas Grohar holds a smallmouth bass from the DuPage River.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Coho, browns, steelhead, lakers, smallmouth bass, crappie
The variety of southern Lake Michigan — coho, brown trout, steelhead, lake trout, smallmouth bass — leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; plus the bite for crappie picks up inland.
By Dale Bowman
 